The fallout from the presidents’ testimony

WASHINGTON — The presidents of three of the nation’s top universities told Congress that Jewish and Israeli students have felt unsafe on campus since Oct. 7 and said their schools were taking action to fight anti-Semitism.

However, the three leaders — from Harvard University, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania — did not define what kinds of anti-Semitic speech could be disciplined on campus.

When New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik asked directly, and repeatedly, whether “calling for the genocide of Jews” is against the universities’ respective codes of conduct, all three presidents said the answer depended on the context.

“It is a context-dependent decision,” Penn President Liz Magill responded, leading Stefanik to reply, “Calling for the genocide of Jews is dependent on the context? That is not bullying or harassment? This is the easiest question to answer ‘yes,’ Ms. Magill.”

Responding to the same question, Harvard President Claudine Gay said, “When speech crosses into conduct, we take action.”

MIT President Sally Kornbluth said that such language would only be “investigated as harassment if pervasive and severe.”

“I know some Israeli and Jewish students feel unsafe on campus,” Kornbluth said. “As they bear the horror of the Hamas attacks and the history of anti-Semitism, these students have been pained by chants in recent demonstrations.”

The Dec. 5 hearing — which lasted more than five hours and was called by the House education and workforce committee — was at least the fourth the Republican-led House has held on the subject of campus anti-Semitism since Oct. 7. But it was the first to summon university presidents to testify.

Some Republicans said that anti-Semitism was a product of universities embracing “the race-based ideology of the radical left,” as North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx, chair of the committee, said in her introductory remarks.

Foxx said the presidents were there “to answer to and atone for the many specific instances of vitriolic, hate-filled anti-Semitism on your respective campuses.

“You have faculty and students that hate Jews, hate Israel.”

Penn would not ban speakers calling for Israel’s destruction

Magill condemned a recent pro-Palestinian-led attack on a Jewish-owned restaurant in Philadelphia that had begun with protests bordering her campus.

“These protesters directly targeted a center city business that is Jewish- and Israeli-owned, a troubling and shameful act of anti-Semitism,” she said in her opening remarks.

But Magill would not say that chants the protesters repeated — including one she referenced calling for “intifada” — rose to the level of incitement to violence that is punishable by the university’s code of conduct.

During the Second Intifada, 2000-2005, Palestinian terror attacks killed roughly 1,000 Israelis.

Magill said during questioning:

“I believe at minimum that ‘calling for intifada’ is hateful speech that has been and should be condemned. Whether it rises to the level of incitement to violence under the policies that Penn and the city of Philadelphia follow, which are guided by the US Constitution, I think is a much more difficult question. Incitement to violence is a very narrow category.”

She also would not ban a Palestinian literature festival held on campus earlier this fall, before Oct. 7, which led the university to change its policies on guest speakers.

Critics said that speakers at the event, including former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters, used language endorsing Israel’s destruction.

“I think canceling that conference would have been very inconsistent with academic freedom and free expression, despite the fact that the views of some of the people who came to that conference I find very, very objectionable because of their anti-Semitism,” she said.

Threat to withdraw $100 million donation

As a consequence of her testimony, Ross Stevens, CEO of the financial services firm Stone Ridge Asset Management, told the university in a letter from his attorneys on Dec. 7 that he wanted to withdraw approximately $100 million from a gift made in 2019.

“Mr. Stevens and Stone Ridge are appalled by the University’s stance on anti-Semitism on campus,” says the letter, which was first reported by Axios.

“Its permissive approach to hate speech calling for violence against Jews and laissez faire attitude toward harassment and discrimination against Jewish students would violate any policies or rules that prohibit harassment and discrimination based on religion, including those of Stone Ridge.”

The letter indicated that Stevens could decide not to pull his donation — but says that would happen only after a meeting satisfying his concerns that takes place “if, and when, there is a new University President in place.

“Until then, there can be no meaningful discussion about remedying the University’s ongoing failure to honor is obligations.”

Harvard was silent for days on Hamas’ mass murder

Gay also did not say whether students chanting “intifada” on Harvard’s campus violated the university’s code of conduct.

“That type of hateful, reckless, offensive speech is personally abhorrent to me,” she said. But when asked whether Harvard would discipline it, she said, “When speech crosses into conduct that violates our policies, including policies against bullying, harassment or intimidation, we take action and we have robust disciplinary processes that allow us to hold individuals accountable.”

Harvard came under scrutiny because Gay took days to issue a condemnation of Hamas after the Oct. 7 attacks, while a coalition of Harvard student groups immediately blamed Israel for Hamas’ mass murder, mutilation, rape and kidnapping.

She has since issued several condemnations and said at the hearing that she would have responded sooner to the statement if she had realized it would be “wrongfully attributed to the university.”

Republican Rep. Julia Letlow, of Louisiana, pushed Gay to expel the students who had signed the letter, saying it helped encourage sexual violence toward women.

The school has since become a target of donor ire, with billionaire investor and Jewish Harvard alum Bill Ackman leading a charge to punish the university by withholding donations over its responses to the Israel crisis.

Hundreds of Jewish Harvard alums are protesting the school by only giving $1, or by directing their giving to Harvard Hillel instead.

All three presidents have been in their current positions for less than two years. Magill and Gay, asked directly about the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement targeting Israel, also said their schools are institutionally opposed to it.

MIT ‘fails to address the crisis on campus,’ says student

Kornbluth, the only Jewish university president to testify, was also the only one to affirm during questioning that anti-Semitism training is a part of her university’s diversity, equity and inclusion office.

DEI departments have come under increased scrutiny from the right, who claim that they fuel campus anti-Semitism.

Later in the hearing, Kornbluth also advocated for increased Holocaust education as an antidote to anti-Semitism.

Penn is today under federal investigation from the US Department of Education, partially connected to its holding of the Palestinian literature festival. Harvard is also facing an investigation, in its case related to an Israeli student who was reportedly attacked at a campus pro-Palestinian protest following Oct. 7.

At MIT, critics from both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian debate went after Kornbluth for partially suspending students who participated in a disruptive pro-Palestinian protest on campus.

Kornbluth’s disciplinary actions were not addressed at the hearing, though they were referenced at a press conference held prior to the hearing.

“The MIT administration, namely President Sally Kornbluth, has failed to address the crisis of rampant anti-Semitism on campus,” Jewish MIT graduate student Talia Khan, the daughter of a Jewish mother and Afghan Muslim father, said.

“What is the administration doing? We’ve brought them policy violations, proof that they happen, and the student handbook that were explicitly violated,” said Jewish Harvard Law student Jonathan Frieden. “When they respond, if at all, responses are empty and meaningless responses such as, ‘We are aware of the situation.’”

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson quoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the press conference.

“I think Prime Minister Netan-yahu probably said it the best: This truly is a battle between good versus evil, light versus darkness, civilization versus barbarism, and the idea that this is happening on college campuses, university campuses, across this land is unconscionable to us,” he said.

“This anti-Semitism has become all too common. It’s turning to violence in some of these places. And the idea that university administrators would not speak out, would not take care of this problem, is just beyond comprehension.”

Democrat says Harvard courses call Israel racist

Some Democrats on the committee also criticized the presidents for what they said was an unacceptable approach to Israel-related issues on campus. Rep. Kathy Manning, a North Carolina Democrat and former chair of JFNA, grilled Gay on Harvard’s Middle East Studies courses, which she said included “false accusations that Israel is a racist, settler colonialist, apartheid state.”

Manning pushed Gay to say she is “absolutely committed” to ensuring that Harvard’s Middle East Studies department features a variety of perspectives on Israel.

Also testifying was Pamela Nadell, a professor of American Jewish history at American University and the Democrats’ chosen witness for the hearing.

“It is fashionable among too many members of your campus communities to hate Jews,” Foxx said to the administrators in her closing remarks.

“We’ll now be watching, and I genuinely hope, for the sake of our nation, you will rise to meet the challenge.”

Ron Kampeas contributed to this report.