Fair share of ‘Jewish’ moments at the Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES — From Michael Douglas’ Yiddish exclamation to more success for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to Regina King’s Hebrew-letter tattoo, the 2019 Golden Globes had its fair share of Jewish moments.

Rachel Brosnahan is not Jewish, but she does a convincing job playing a very Jewish woman in “Mrs. Maisel.” She won best actress in a comedy show for the second year in a row.

During the Sunday night, Jan. 6, awards from the Beverly Hills Hilton, she earned praise for the way she thanked her Jewish show runner Amy Sherman-Palladino, saying: “Our village is a matriarchy led by Amy Sherman-Palladino.”

Brosnahan edged out fellow Jewish best actress nominees Alison Brie (“Glow”) and Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”).

Andy Samberg, co-hosting with actress Sandra Oh, also addressed criticism that “Mrs. Maisel” deals in Jewish stereotypes in one of the more pointed jokes in a cuddly opening monologue.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is nominated again for multiple awards,” said Samberg. “It’s the show that makes audiences sit up and say, ‘Wait, is this anti-Semitic?’”

Michael Douglas accepted the best actor award for a TV musical or comedy from the Foreign Press Association for his role as aging acting coach Sandy Kominsky in “The Kominsky Method.”

Douglas thanked the show’s Jewish creator, Chuck Lorre, and acknowledged his co-star and “dancing partner” Alan Arkin. He paid tribute to his 102-year-old father Kirk Douglas, then elicited laughter by raising the award and shouting “Alte kockers rule!”

It was Douglas’ third Golden Globe, which include his roles in 1988’s “Wall Street” and 2014’s “Behind the Candelabra.” He also received the Cecil B. Demille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment in 2004.

“The Kominsky Method” also won best comedy TV series, bringing Lorre his first award after seven Emmy Award nominations.

“The Americans” series creator, writer and executive producer Joe Weisberg accepted the best drama series award for the sixth and final season of his show about the Cold War as lived by two married KGB spies posing as Americans in suburban Washington, DC, during the Reagan administration. The show had previously been nominated for five Golden Globes.

The omnipresent Jewish songwriter, producer and DJ Marc Ronson — who has collaborated with the likes of Bruno Mars and Miley Cyrus — was part of a team of four, which included singer Lady Gaga, to collect the award for best song for “Shallow,” from the movie “A Star is Born.” Andrew Wyatt, and Anthony Rossomando make up the rest of that team.

“You took a heartfelt, honest tune and you gave it emotional resonance that we could’ve only dreamed of,” Ronson told Lady Gaga in accepting the award.

“Seriously, the way you weaved the lyrics into the film and the narrative of your beautiful heartbreaking film is why we’re standing up here tonight, I believe.”

Actress Glenn Close took the Golden Globe award for best actress in a drama film for her role in “The Wife,” which is based on a book by Jewish author Meg Wolitzer.

In accepting the 2019 Cecil B. DeMille Award, actor Jeff Bridges thanked Ethan and Joel Coen, who directed him in the 1998 cult classic “The Big Lebowski.” Bridges’ character in that film, known as The Dude, is widely considered to be his best role.

“If I’m lucky I’ll be associated with The Dude of rest of my life. I feel so honored to be a part of that film,” Bridges said in thanking the Coens, whom he called “true masters.”