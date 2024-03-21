The gentle, sentimental Tom Paxton song “Faces and Places,” written decades ago, is an old favorite of mine. Yet, recently it came to my mind in a completely different, jarring context.

First, here’s a bit of the lyrics:

“Faces and places,

They all left indelible traces

On my soul—

Wherever it’s going.

Faces and places,

Spun my soul in gossamer laces.

G-d knows how

I miss them now.”

Today the face and place I cannot stop thinking about is a homeless man I encountered deep inside a dirty San Francisco subway station one recent Saturday at midnight.

The man who looked to be in his 50s walked — if you could call it that — at a 90-degree angle with his back and head facing the concrete floor. He had a limp too.

His baggy gray sweatpants and top were soiled. He approached person after person and asked in a polite voice for food, water and money. He had to turn his head sideways to speak. He could not look upright.

The man was not ignored. People responded. How could they not? He was in such clear pain and need.

Yet, handed food, he would then toss it away onto the subway tracks. Handed money, he’d hobble away and toss it to the ground.

I watched one man gently and repeatedly try to hand him the money he had left behind. “Sir, sir,” the concerned man kept saying. “I think you dropped this. Don’t you want it? Don’t you need it?”

At one point, a woman offered him a seaweed snack packet. He held it for a moment and then politely returned it. “I had this before. I don’t like it.”

Occasionally he would sit down on the cold ground. Never on the benches beside other people.

Once he rambled, distracted, so close to the tracks as a train approached that a man rushed forward and guided him back.

After 20 minutes, my train finally came, putting the sad man out of my sight. But not out of my mind.

I cannot stop thinking about him. Each day we the fortunate in big and small cities pass people in distress and need. Many of us “good” people donate to charities to help the homeless, now “fashionably” called the unhoused. We donate to nonprofit organizations that help people struggling with mental illness. We try to support friends and family facing their own personal demons. Each in our own modest way works to build a shenere un besere velt.

Yet, we “the good people” at that subway station simply did not know what to do to help that man.

You may wonder why this particular person has stayed in my mind especially when in San Francisco misery abounds on every block. For a split second I wondered too., but then it hit me. It was because of my mother. She suffered from horrific back problems. After multiple failed surgeries, she lost four inches in height because of her spine collapsing.

My mother was in constant, agonizing pain. She once described it as “having a billion bees stinging constantly.”

Because of my mother’s suffering — despite the best medical care and the love of her family and the blessing of a beautiful home — I now think of that man who has nothing.

In the days since, I’ve tried reaching out to San Francisco homeless agencies to see if someone will go into that subway station and see whether they can help get him housing and medical attention. They’ve been polite, but they’re overwhelmed, understaffed and underfunded. They’re doubtful they will find him in the same spot again. I ask them to please try. They again explain their workload and the scope of the problem.

Curse, reality!

And curse that beautiful Tom Paxton song which I have always loved, but which now haunts me in an entirely different way.