IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, July 20, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Features The evolving industry of kosher cheese

The evolving industry of kosher cheese

JTAJul 20, 2017Features0

Like
Rabbi Avraham Schwarz inspecting a cheese factory in Denmark. (Lars Skaaning)

Rabbi Avraham Schwarz inspecting a cheese factory in Denmark. (Lars Skaaning)

By Ben Hartman

It’s early morning in the Sardinian countryside and a farmer is milking his sheep while an Orthodox Jewish kosher supervisor looks on.

The supervisor, known as a mashgiach, is sleeping in the farmer’s barn, and he’ll be there all week.

Welcome to the world of kosher cheesemaking.

The weeklong kosher cheese run in Sardinia is just one of a number of methods that artisanal kosher cheesemaker Brent Delman, owner and founder of The Cheese Guy, uses to manufacture products for kosher consumers who have developed a taste for fine Italian cheeses.

“I like to partner up with the most authentic suppliers of non-kosher cheese and see if we can replicate it. This requires flying in Jews from mainland Italy and bringing them to Sardinia to watch the milking of the sheep,” said Delman, an Ohio native, explaining that many of the farmers he works with have never met Jews before the mashgiach shows up to inspect their operation.

The incongruous sourcing partnerships are a sign not only of the complexity of kosher cheese production, but also of the growing taste among kosher consumers for artisanal cheeses and greater cheese variety.

A number of mainstream cheese producers have begun large-scale kosher cheese production in recent years.

In 2015, the Kraft subsidiary Polly-O generated excitement among consumers when it began producing OU-certified kosher string cheese, undercutting the existing kosher competition significantly on price.

Wisconsin’s Lake Country Dairy, a subsidiary of Schuman cheese, has been making millions of pounds of kosher Italian-style Parmesan, Asiago, Romano and mascarpone for about a decade.

Smaller artisanal cheesemakers, like the Seattle-based Beecher’s, are also making kosher versions of their flagship cheeses.

Many hard cheeses use rennet, an animal byproduct, in production and therefore are not kosher. To be certified as kosher, hard cheeses not only must use synthetic rennet, but all the equipment and ingredients must be kosher and a mashgiach has to supervise the production.

Until recently, kosher Danish blue cheese and fine parmigiana were almost impossible to find; likewise for Brie and other fine soft cheeses.

But with the market for kosher products growing — studies show that in addition to the burgeoning Jewish kosher market, many non-Jews prefer kosher because they associate it with increased cleanliness and healthfulness — increasing numbers of cheesemakers are getting into the kosher market.

“Companies that never would have considered making kosher cheese now do because they see their competitors succeeding with it,” said Rabbi Avrohom Gordimer, a dairy expert in the OU’s kosher division.

“These major cheese companies have taken the kosher plunge and chosen the OU certification, as it is the most recognized kosher symbol today.”

Typically, rather than convert entire facilities to kosher production or keep kosher supervisors on site year-round, large companies will do a special kosher run — perhaps once a month, or in some cases for a few hours each day. During the kosher campaign, non-kosher production is shut down, all relevant equipment is cleaned and rabbinical supervisors oversee production.

“Take a cheddar cheese company in Vermont, where the good cheddar comes from,” said Rabbi Abraham Juravel, the supervisor of technical services for OU’s kosher division.

“They’re not going to pay a rabbi to stay there whenever they make cheddar cheese; it’s too expensive. They’ll make a run once or twice a year with a rabbi present, and then they can market the cheese from those days as kosher.”

Lake Country Dairy produces some 26 million pounds of cheese per year, including four million pounds of kosher mascarpone, Parmesan, Romano, Asiago and fontina sold under the brand names Bella Rosa, Cello Riserva and Pastures of Eden.

Kosher certification “symbolizes higher quality and more attention to detail in selecting the ingredients,” said Jesse Norton, Lake Country Dairy’s quality assurance director, who said the company’s entry into the kosher market a decade ago “dovetails well with our philosophy of meeting the needs of customers and doing what other groups find difficult to do.”

For a large company capable of mass-producing cheeses, going kosher makes good business sense, giving the company a competitive advantage, Norton said.

As more companies go kosher, consumers should see better prices, he noted.

While the availability of less expensive cheese has been a boon to observant families, greater culinary sophistication in the Orthodox community is also having an effect on the dairy market, according to Gordimer.

“People want more variety. Their tastes have become more sophisticated,” he said.

This trend is of a piece with American consumers generally, where in recent years consumers have developed a taste for artisanal foods, locally sourced products, craft beers and other high-quality offerings.

US retail sales of natural and specialty cheeses reached $17.4 billion in 2015, an increase of 4.1% since 2011, according to a report by Packaged Facts.

Cheese consumption is rising, too: In 2016, Americans consumed 5.35 million metric tons of cheese, a 7.6 increase from 2014, according to the US Dept. of Agriculture.

For the major cheese producers like Kraft, economies of scale means that prices for kosher-certified products can be similar to non-kosher cheese.

Not so for smaller companies, which typically charge a premium for kosher cheese to cover the costs of kosher production and certification.

Products made with cholov yisroel — milk supervised by Jews, reflective of a more stringent level of kosher preferred by some Orthodox consumers — can be two or three times as pricey as non-kosher cheese.

Until about a decade ago, the kosher cheese world was like the kosher wine market 30 years ago: There were the basics, but little for the discerning connoisseur, according to Delman, The Cheese Guy. Just as fine kosher wines from Israel replaced the ubiquitous Manischewitz at kosher dinner tables, fine kosher cheeses are also now commonplace, he said.

Delman’s production shows the challenges of small-scale, fine-cheese production. For example, to manufacture a beer cheddar he is producing in cooperation with a dairy farm in Vermont, Delman first must arrange for kosher supervisors to accompany him to the facility. They clean the lines and check that all the ingredients are kosher; only then does production start.

Cheeses like Swiss and feta are made in brine, which must be kept separate from non-kosher cheeses. Because most facilities don’t have extra brine tanks, Delman has to bring his own brine and cheese molds, further driving up costs.

“All of my products are small-batch artisanal productions, so the challenge of the kosher fees automatically makes the product more expensive,” he said.

Juravel says mass production is particularly difficult when it comes to cheese, so kosher cheese will always be something of a challenge. But it’s worth it.

“Cheesemaking is an art,” Juravel said. “There’s science behind it, but it’s an art.”

JTA

Related articles

IDF Captain Libby Weiss

Want a tour of a Hamas tunnel?

JTAJul 20, 2017

A UN observer at a lookout point near the Israel-Syria border in the Golan Heights, June 25. (Basel Awidat/Flash90)

Israel: No Iran in southern Lebanon

JNSJul 20, 2017

Whoever dies with the most fonts wins

Hillel GoldbergJul 20, 2017

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Jul
20
Thu
5:30 pm The Second Civil War (Aspen)
The Second Civil War (Aspen)
Jul 20 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
David Horowitz, leftist turned conservative, discusses current civil unrest in the US. At Chabad Aspen.
7:00 pm HaMakom Continuing Education Ser...
HaMakom Continuing Education Ser...
Jul 20 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Monthly lecture at HaMakom in Santa Fe, part of the Continuing Education Lecture series. In July with Bernice Steinhardt discussing ‘Through the Eye of the Needle’. At Unitarian Universalist Congregation.
Jul
21
Fri
6:00 pm Shishi Israeli Shabbat
Shishi Israeli Shabbat
Jul 21 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Israeli American Council hosts an Israeli-style Shabbat at Cook Park. With vegetarian potluck dinner, music and kids activities.
6:00 pm YAD Shabbat
YAD Shabbat
Jul 21 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Quarterly Shabbat dinner for young professionals, at Ekar Farm. Hosted by JEWISHcolorado’s YAD.
7:00 pm Jewish Jam Session (Albuquerque)
Jewish Jam Session (Albuquerque)
Jul 21 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Jewish music jam session, following Cong. Albert’s Kabbalat Shabbat service. All instruments welcome.
7:00 pm Moroccan Shabbat Dinner (Santa Fe)
Moroccan Shabbat Dinner (Santa Fe)
Jul 21 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Communal Shabbat meal hosted by Chabad Santa Fe, with Kabbalat Shabbat and Moroccan-themed dinner. With guest lecture from Dr. Paul Walsky on Neurological Health.
7:00 pm Summer Shabbat Worship (Emanuel)
Summer Shabbat Worship (Emanuel)
Jul 21 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Summertime Friday night service and oneg at Temple Emanuel with special guests. Dates are: July 21: Tim Sparks in concert July 28: Campfire kumsitz Aug. 18: Sababa! in concert
7:30 pm Shabbat Under the Stars (Evergreen)
Shabbat Under the Stars (Evergreen)
Jul 21 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Outdoor Kabbalat Shabbat service at Beth Evergreen.
Jul
22
Sat
9:00 am Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Jul 22 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Bi-monthly discussion of the weekly Torah portion led by Rabbi Fred Greene, with a bagels & coffee breakfast. At Har HaShem, 3950 Baseline Road.
10:00 am Shabbat Lunch & Discussion (Gree...
Shabbat Lunch & Discussion (Gree...
Jul 22 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Shabbat morning services at Beth Israel in Greeley, followed by potluck dairy Kiddush lunch and discussion on adult Bible stories.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN