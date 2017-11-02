ER doc survives the ER after heart attack
Andrea JacobsNov 02, 2017Features, slider0
On Friday, April 11, 2012, Dr. Andrew Ziller was enjoying his day off. He did his morning workout at the gym, came home to his wife Kerry and relaxed before they went to lunch. “I felt fine,” says Ziller, 59, medical director of Rose Medical Center’s emergency department for the past two years. “Suddenly, I […]
Related articles
Rob Reiner’s ‘LBJ’ biopic
Curt Schleier, JTANov 02, 2017
Inside the new Jerusalem gateway
TPSNov 02, 2017