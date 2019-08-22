IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, August 23, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Blogs ‘My enemy’s enemy is my friend’

‘My enemy’s enemy is my friend’

Rocky Mountain JewAug 22, 2019Blogs, Opinion, Rocky Mountain Jew0

Like

There’s an adage often cited when it comes to defending the policy of realpolitik: “My enemy’s enemy is my friend.” Okay, not perhaps a lifelong friend, but, as the situation calls, a possible ally.

This and another adage — “politics makes for strange bedfellows” — came to mind when we read about the recent possible cooperation between Jews and anti-Semites. Well, former anti-Semites, they claim.

We’re referring to the story “180º: Jews, Jobbik collaborating?”

Jobbik is Hungary’s far right party, accused of being both anti-Semitic and neo-fascist. But suddenly leftist — and even some Jews — are talking about working with Jobbik? There’s a simple reason, and it’s called the Fidesz party. The right-wing ruling party has made a lot of enemies — including Jewish umbrella group Mazsihisrz, who have accused Fidesz of propagating anti-Semitic stereotypes. Suddenly, Jobbik is becoming an option. In fact all of Hungary’s opposition parties have said they would endorse whichever candidate polls suggest is most likely to win any given constiuency.

We get the realpolitik thinking. But it seems a dangerous gamble. Despite Jobbik’s attempts at inclusivity, its difficult to ignore its nationalistic roots which included a good dose of anti-Semitism. Jobbik’s foundation was similar to that of other European populist parties: ethno-nationalism. Naturally Jews, gypsies and other minorities were not ‘real’ Hungarians. Jobbik politicians in the past have commemorated blood libels, used pejorative language about Jews and implied that Jews are a national security threat to Hungary.

More recently, Jobbik has tried to skew more mainstream conservative but naturally many Jews doubt how deep this shift is. Perhaps, much like those now open to talking with Jobbik, promoting inclusivity is a realpolitik tactic on the part of Jobbik.

Most likely for both Jobbik and its new potential friends, any potential partnership is based on realpolitik and will likely be short-lived. But as long as all parties are aware of that reality, perhaps working together — for now — is worth considering.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Related articles

Eleanor Roosevelt, saved, welcomed Jewish refugees

JNSAug 22, 2019

Bibi tags ‘collaborators’ in Ukraine

Cnaan Liphshiz, JTAAug 22, 2019

Trump: Jews ‘disloyal’ if they vote Dem

Marcy Oster, JTAAug 22, 2019

Leave a Reply

Rosh Hashanah Greetings Time

Community Calendar
Aug
23
Fri
5:15 pm Rhythm ‘N’ Ruach Tot Shabbat (BM...
Rhythm ‘N’ Ruach Tot Shabbat (BM...
Aug 23 @ 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm
Interactive child-friendly Kabbalat Shabbat full of song. Led by Rabbi Chaitovsky and Debbie Foster. At BMH-BJ.
5:30 pm Kol Ha N’Shama Kabbalat Shabbat ...
Kol Ha N’Shama Kabbalat Shabbat ...
Aug 23 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Monthly family oriented Friday night service, with oneg, musical Kabbalat Shabbat and dinner. At HEA.
6:00 pm Shabbat on Flagstaff Mountain (B...
Shabbat on Flagstaff Mountain (B...
Aug 23 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Shabbat service at Sunrise Amphitheater on Flagstaff Mountain led by the Adventure Rabbi. With music and BYO picnic.
6:00 pm Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Aug 23 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special musical Friday night Shabbat service at Temple Emanuel, led by Steve Brodsky and band. With special guests Chava Mirel, Elana Arian and Noah Aronson.
7:30 pm Rockin’ Moroccan Shabbat Dinner ...
Rockin’ Moroccan Shabbat Dinner ...
Aug 23 @ 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Communal monthly BYOB Shabbat meal at Moishe House. In August with Moroccan-themed food.
Aug
24
Sat
9:00 am Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Aug 24 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Shabbat morning service, for families with kids ages 1-6. With breakfast and services.
9:30 am Parsha Alive (B’nai Havurah)
Parsha Alive (B’nai Havurah)
Aug 24 @ 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Role playing the weekly parsha, led by Rabbi Evette Lutman.
10:00 am Bagel Table (Evergreen)
Bagel Table (Evergreen)
Aug 24 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee and parsha discussion at Beth Evergreen. Led by Steve Tick.
10:00 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Aug 24 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.
Aug
25
Sun
10:30 am Film Screening: ’93Queen’ (Hadas...
Film Screening: ’93Queen’ (Hadas...
Aug 25 @ 10:30 am – 12:30 pm
Denver Hadassah screens ’93Queen’ about an all female EMT service. At The Courtyards at Mountain View. Read the IJN review of ’93Queen’

IJN Columnists