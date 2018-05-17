Elizabeth Hoskins, 67, died peacefully in her home in Centennial on May 8, 2018. Rabbi Richard Rheins and Cantor Sheila Nesis officiated at the May 10 service at Temple Emanuel. Interment followed at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Liz was a devoted wife, caring mother, doting grandmother, loving cousin, sister, aunt, and a loyal friend,” the family said. “Since being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016, she knitted her way through many cancer treatments and maintained her strong-willed spirit and positive outlook through each plot twist.”

Liz Botkin was born Aug. 17, 1950, in White Plains, NY. As a child she traveled with her family from Air Force base to Air Force base until they settled in Norwalk, Conn.

A psychology major at the University of Connecticut, she moved cross-country to Denver with a close college friend in 1970.

In 1972, Liz started dating her neighbor Gary Hoskins when they both lived at 10 S. Emerson. They were married on Oct. 19, 1975, in Darien, Conn.

An exceptional knitter, Liz happily offered her skills,time and patient assistance to others.

Liz could be found four days out of the week at Temple Sinai, where she delighted in her friends, Torah study group, book clubs and knitting circles.

“She bragged about her children at every opportunity, and her grandchildren were her sunshine and greatest joy,” the family said. “Maya, Oscar, Aidan and a baby girl on the way will cherish their hand-knit baby blankets, sweaters, socks and shawls.”

Liz traveled to Israel, Europe, the Caribbean and many places in the US.

In her final weeks, she went with college friends to Sedona, Ariz., where she found comfort in their love and savored the beauty of nature.

Liz Hoskins is survived by her husband Gary Hoskins; daughters Amanda Perlstein (Ari) and Alison Hoskins-Kelly (John); mother Beatrice (the late Stan) Botkin; brother Stephen Botkin (Jeanette Zwart); grandchildren Maya, Oscar and Aidan; extended family and a network of friends.

The family encourages people to support “Liz Knits Through It,” her Jodi’s Race team at the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance’s annual run-walk on June 9 in City Park.

Contributions may be made to Temple Sinai’s IST or preschool fund, or the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance, www.colo-ovariancancer.org.

