IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, May 17, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Elizabeth Hoskins

Elizabeth Hoskins

IJN StaffMay 17, 2018Obituaries0

Like
Elizabeth Hoskins

Elizabeth Hoskins

Elizabeth Hoskins, 67, died peacefully in her home in Centennial on May 8, 2018. Rabbi Richard Rheins and Cantor Sheila Nesis officiated at the May 10 service at Temple Emanuel. Interment followed at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Liz was a devoted wife, caring mother, doting grandmother, loving cousin, sister, aunt, and a loyal friend,” the family said. “Since being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016, she knitted her way through many cancer treatments and maintained her strong-willed spirit and positive outlook through each plot twist.”

Liz Botkin was born Aug. 17, 1950, in White Plains, NY. As a child she traveled with her family from Air Force base to Air Force base until they settled in Norwalk, Conn.

A psychology major at the University of Connecticut, she moved cross-country to Denver with a close college friend in 1970.

In 1972, Liz started dating her neighbor Gary Hoskins when they both lived at 10 S. Emerson. They were married on Oct. 19, 1975, in Darien, Conn.

An exceptional knitter, Liz happily offered her skills,time and patient assistance to others.

Liz could be found four days out of the week at Temple Sinai, where she delighted in her friends, Torah study group, book clubs and knitting circles.

“She bragged about her children at every opportunity, and her grandchildren were her sunshine and greatest joy,” the family said. “Maya, Oscar, Aidan and a baby girl on the way will cherish their hand-knit baby blankets, sweaters, socks and shawls.”

Liz traveled to Israel, Europe, the Caribbean and many places in the US.

In her final weeks, she went with college friends to Sedona, Ariz., where she found comfort in their love and savored the beauty of nature.

Liz Hoskins is survived by her husband Gary Hoskins; daughters Amanda Perlstein (Ari) and Alison Hoskins-Kelly (John); mother Beatrice (the late Stan) Botkin; brother Stephen Botkin (Jeanette Zwart); grandchildren Maya, Oscar and Aidan; extended family and a network of friends.

The family encourages people to support “Liz Knits Through It,” her Jodi’s Race team at the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance’s annual run-walk on June 9 in City Park.

Contributions may be made to Temple Sinai’s IST or preschool fund, or the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance, www.colo-ovariancancer.org.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostDairy on Shavuot — what's it all about?
IJN Staff

Related articles

An imagined Shabbat table of special guests

Who would you invite to your Shabbat table?

Andrea JacobsMay 17, 2018

Dairy on Shavuot — what’s it all about?

Rocky Mountain JewMay 17, 2018

Sallyann Berman

IJN StaffMay 17, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
May
17
Thu
7:00 pm Music @ the J (Boulder)
Music @ the J (Boulder)
May 17 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Monthly musical series at Boulder JCC. Upcoming dates/concerts are: 1/21: Folk Roots Pioneers: A Hootenanny 2/11: Somewhere Over the Rainbow: Immigrant Dreams & the American Musical 3/3 Ann Alcaide: The Music and Culture of Sephardic[...]
7:00 pm Public Lecture: ‘New Jerusalem, ...
Public Lecture: ‘New Jerusalem, ...
May 17 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Prof. Adam Rovner presents ‘New Jerusalem, Down Under: The Search for a Jewish Homeland in Australia’. At DU, Davis Auditorium. Hosted by Center for Judaic Studies.
7:15 pm Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
May 17 @ 7:15 pm – 9:15 pm
Series with anthropologist Carlos Zarur at HEA. Upcoming dates/topics ‘The Jews of Morocco’ on May 17 and May 31.
May
18
Fri
all-day Scholar-in-Residence Rabbi Franc...
Scholar-in-Residence Rabbi Franc...
May 18 – May 19 all-day
BMH-BJ hosts Rabbi Francis Nataf as scholar-in-residence for a “Blue and White Shabbat”. With three sessions throughout the weekend exploring contemporary Judaism.
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
May 18 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:15 pm YAD Family Shabbat
YAD Family Shabbat
May 18 @ 5:15 pm – 7:15 pm
YAD Shabbat’s family version, oriented for young families and their relatives. With Shabbat dinner and collecting non-perishable food items for Food Pantry. At HEA.
6:00 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
May 18 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Twice monthly musical Kabbalat Shabbat at Temple Micah with Rabbi Adam Morris and Hal Aqua.
7:00 pm Musical Shabbat (Ft. Collins)
Musical Shabbat (Ft. Collins)
May 18 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Monthly musical Shabbat at Har Shalom in Ft. Collins; in May with the sounds of the Mediterranean led by Jennifer Geraci. Followed by dessert oneg.
7:00 pm Sari Shabbat (MoHo)
Sari Shabbat (MoHo)
May 18 @ 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Communal monthly BYOB Shabbat meal at Moishe House, in May with India theme.
May
19
Sat
9:00 am Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
May 19 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Shabbat morning service, for families with kids ages 1-6. With breakfast.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN