IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, November 9, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Election ’18

Election ’18

Shana GoldbergNov 08, 2018Columns, Opinion, Snapshot 1

Like

Like many others, I spent most of Tuesday evening tracking midterm election results. Some preliminary thoughts:

• • •

In a relatively short period of time, Colorado has gone from red to purple to blue. I wonder, though, how deep this new identity is? Colorado’s population has boomed in recent years, but how many of these new transplants — a large percentage of whom presumably have contributed to this shift — will stay long term in the state? When — optimists will say if — the crash comes, will many of them move on?

There was an odd contradiction in Colorado’s results. While voters went blue when it came to electing officials, almost all ballot measures associated with Democrats failed. I don’t quite know what to make of this, but it’s certainly notable. Perhaps the new major voting bloc — unaffiliated voters — shaped this.

• • •

On the national side, the House of Representatives flipping is par for the course in a midterm election. However, something new that will impact the Jewish community is the election of several progressive candidates who are not supportive of US-Israel relations. Whether this will impact the overall Democratic position on Israel is too soon to say, but it’s certainly not positive.

Calls for subpoenas and investigations of Trump were immediate. I hope that Democrats don’t use their new majority to spend another two years talking about Donald Trump. How about getting back to what lawmakers are hired to do — pass laws?

• • •

Diversity is a big story, with many women and people of color being elected to Congress, including the first Indian woman. While such milestones are notable, what matters most to me is a lawmaker’s performance. Is it exciting that Jared Polis will be Colorado’s first Jewish governor? Yes. But what I care more about is whether he will be a good leader. I hope he will be.

• • •

Florida passed an amendment allowing former felons to vote. I am extremely heartened by this. I see no reason why people who have served their sentence and paid their debt should be barred from participating in the political process. If people pay the consequences for their bad choices, they should not be barred thereafter.

Shana Goldberg may be reached at shana@ijn.com

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostRowena Zelkind
Shana Goldberg

IJN Assistant Publisher | shana@ijn.com

Related articles

Sherman Burry

IJN StaffNov 08, 2018

Robert Jacobs

IJN StaffNov 08, 2018

Rowena Zelkind

IJN StaffNov 08, 2018

One thought on “Election ’18

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Nov
9
Fri
all-day Fall Conference, New Mexico Jewi...
Fall Conference, New Mexico Jewi...
Nov 9 – Nov 11 all-day
Annual conference of the New Mexico Jewish Historical Society. Theme is ‘Expressing Jewish Identities: Challenges and Accomplishments’. Keynote speaker is author and choreographer Dr. Rebecca Rossen. At the Sheraton Uptown, Albuquerque.
all-day The East Side Shabbos Project
The East Side Shabbos Project
Nov 9 – Nov 10 all-day
Communal Shabbat hosted by NCSY, The Jewish Experience, BMH-BJ and DAT Minyan, with events on Friday night and Shabbat day. Guest speakers are Rabbi Menachem Nissel and Patrick Amar.
6:00 pm Jewish Arts Festival: Musical Sh...
Jewish Arts Festival: Musical Sh...
Nov 9 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Musical Shabbat with the Tribeca Ensemble and dairy meal. Part of JCC Salt Lake’s Jewish Arts Festival.
6:00 pm Kristallnacht & the 2018 Electio...
Kristallnacht & the 2018 Electio...
Nov 9 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Prof. Steven Windmueller of HUC-JIR discusses ‘Kristallnacht & the 2018 Election’. At Cong. Albert.
6:00 pm Veterans Day Shabbat Service (Si...
Veterans Day Shabbat Service (Si...
Nov 9 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Special Veterans Day Shabbat Service at Temple Sinai, honoring veterans, police officers, firefighters and other first responders.
6:00 pm Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Nov 9 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Friday evening service, for families with kids ages 1-6. With oneg and BBQ Shabbat dinner.
Nov
10
Sat
9:30 am Interfaith Book Club: ‘Sarah Lau...
Interfaith Book Club: ‘Sarah Lau...
Nov 10 @ 9:30 am – 10:30 am
Monthly interfaith book study at Beth Evergreen with Rabbi Jamie Arnold and Tara Saltzman. In Novembe discussing ‘Sarah Laughed: Modern Lessons from the Wisdom & Stories of Biblical Women’ by Vanessa L. Ochs.
1:00 pm Parenting Safe Children Workshop...
Parenting Safe Children Workshop...
Nov 10 @ 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Workshop at Boulder JCC with Feather Berkower with information, ideas and tools to help you prevent child sexual assault in your home and community.
7:30 pm Leah Shoshanah in Concert (B’nai...
Leah Shoshanah in Concert (B’nai...
Nov 10 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Chicago-based singer, songwriter & guitarist Leah Shoshanah visits Denver as part of her Brave Woman Tour. At B’nai Havurah.
Nov
11
Sun
all-day Ladies Getaway Retreat (TJE)
Ladies Getaway Retreat (TJE)
Nov 11 – Nov 12 all-day
Women’s retreat in Colorado Springs hosted by The Jewish Experience. With speakers and wellness professionals. Keynote speaker is Yaffa Palti.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN