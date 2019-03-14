IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, March 15, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home News International Einstein manuscript reveals concern about Nazism

Einstein manuscript reveals concern about Nazism

JTAMar 14, 2019International, News0

Like
Albert Einstein

Albert Einstein

JERUSALEM — Albert Einstein writes about science and concern over the rise of the Nazis in Germany in 110 new manuscript pages made public, for the first time, at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The manuscripts include missing computations from Einstein’s Unified Theory, letters to his son about what is happening in Germany, letters to his friend and fellow scientist Michele Besso, and sheets containing four years of mathematical derivations.

The manuscripts were released March 5 to mark the 140th anniversary of Einstein’s birth.

Einstein and Besso in their letters discussed science, but also wrote about personal matters such as their families and Jewish identity.

“As a goy, you’re not obligated to study the language of our forefathers, while I, as a ‘Jewish saint,’ should be embarrassed at the fact that I know almost nothing. But I prefer to be embarrassed rather than learning it,” Einstein wrote in German in a letter to Besso, who had converted to Christianity, about the Hebrew language.

In another letter to Besso, Einstein writes that after 50 years of thinking about it, he still does not understand the quantum nature of light.

In a 1935 letter to his son Hans Albert, who was living in Switzerland, Einstein wrote that “I read with some apprehension that there is quite a movement in Switzerland, instigated by the German bandits. But I believe that even in Germany things are slowly starting to change. Let’s just hope we won’t have a Europe war first . . .”

The new manuscripts were purchased from a private collector in Chapel Hill, NC for Hebrew University’s Albert Einstein Archives by the Crown-Goodman Family Foundation in Chicago. The archives contain more than 80,000 items.

JTA

Related articles

Puppets of Jews on display at the Aalst Carnaval in Belgium on March 3, 2019. (Courtesy of FJO)

Belgium float makers defend anti-Semitic puppets

Cnaan Liphshiz, JTAMar 14, 2019

Hamantaschen go savory

Rocky Mountain JewMar 14, 2019

48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #44

Hillel GoldbergMar 14, 2019

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Mar
15
Fri
all-day Scholar-in-Residence Daniel Matt...
Scholar-in-Residence Daniel Matt...
Mar 15 – Mar 16 all-day
Kabbalah scholar Daniel Matt visits Har HaShem for a scholar-in-residence Shabbat. Events over Friday and Saturday on a variety of topics, including ‘The Zohar’ and the ‘Mystical Meaning of Torah’.
1:00 pm Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘S...
Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘S...
Mar 15 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
A charismatic literature teacher and a strict, working-class father vie for influence over an Israeli teenager. Part of Boulder Jewish Film Festival. At Dairy Center. Also screening March 15, noon.
1:30 pm Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘T...
Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘T...
Mar 15 @ 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm
A documentary taking you inside the galleries, storerooms, staff and visitors of Tel Aviv’s Israel Museum. Part of the Boulder Jewish Film Festival. At Dairy Center. Also screening March 15, 2pm.
4:15 pm Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘T...
Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘T...
Mar 15 @ 4:15 pm – 6:15 pm
Documentary about Kurt Waldheim, the UN Sec. Gen. and Austrian president who was found to be implicated in Nazi murders. Part of Boulder Jewish Film Festival. At Dairy Center.
6:00 pm How the Grinch Stole Purim Shpie...
How the Grinch Stole Purim Shpie...
Mar 15 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Aspen Jewish Congregation celebrates Purim with a ‘How the Grinch Stole Purim’ shpiel. With pizza, costume parade and Friday night services.
6:00 pm Sulam Shabbat (Rodef)
Sulam Shabbat (Rodef)
Mar 15 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special Shabbat at Rodef Shalom focusing on spiritual practice and community building. With dairy/parve potluck dinner.
6:45 pm Shabbat Supper Club (TJE)
Shabbat Supper Club (TJE)
Mar 15 @ 6:45 pm – 10:15 pm
Shabbat dinner at The Jewish Experience with Rabbi Jay Strear. With happy hour, services and dinner.
7:30 pm Mostly Music Shabbat (Evergreen)
Mostly Music Shabbat (Evergreen)
Mar 15 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Beth Evergreen’s Mostly Music Kabbalat Shabbat service, in March featuring the sounds of James Taylor.
Mar
16
Sat
9:30 am Shabbat With a Backbeat (Rodef)
Shabbat With a Backbeat (Rodef)
Mar 16 @ 9:30 am – 11:15 am
Monthly musical Shabbat service at Rodef Shalom led by Cantor Saul Rosenthal and Shir Rodef. Meeting the third Shabbat of the month.
10:00 am ‘That’s in the Bible?’ Shabbat (...
‘That’s in the Bible?’ Shabbat (...
Mar 16 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Special Shabbat morning service at B’nai CHaim in Morrison, featuring a discussion with Rabbi Kim Harris on ‘That’s in the Bible?!’

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



Subscribe to the IJN