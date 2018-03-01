Eddie Bernstein

IJN
Thursday, March 1, 2018 -
IJN StaffMar 01, 2018Obituaries0

Edward J. (Yisroel Yaakov) Bernstein, a third-generation Denverite and freelance photographer for over 60 years, passed away February 18, 2018, in Denver. Rabbi Tzvi Steinberg officiated at the Feb. 18 graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Shalom Funeral Service made the arrangements.

“Known for his warm smile and fun-loving outlook on life, Uncle Eddie retained this personality even while battling sickness for the last 20 years,” the family said.

“Even after his diagnosis, Ed studied Torah daily with multiple study partners. His learning was very important to him.”

Mr. Bernstein was born June 17, 1943, in Denver to Sol and Dorothy Bernstein. When they grew older, he moved into their house on Yates St. and cared for them with his brother Stuart.

Mr. Bernstein married Elaine Sharon Epstein and they had two children, Dahlya and Doneal. Elaine predeceased her husband.

Years later, he married Milah Weiner and they had a son, Chayim.

Mr. Bernstein worked as a professional photographer for over 60 years and captured countless Jewish occasions and celebrations on his camera.

He freelanced for the Intermountain Jewish News for around 40 years.

“Ed leaves a legacy of tens of thousands of photographs, many of which are world famous,” the family said. “He was especially proud of his Gedolim-rabbinic scholars series.

“He also leaves behind his three children, along with their families.”

Contributions may be made to Congregation Zera Abraham or the Denver Kollel.

