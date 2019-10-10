Dr. Rosalind Kramer

Dr. Rosalind Hopmeier Kramer, a physician at the VA Medical Center in Northport, NY, from 1976 to 2010, passed away Sept. 26, 2019, in Denver. Rabbis Bruce Dollin and Salomon Gruenwald and Cantor Martin Goldstein officiated at the Sept. 27 graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Roz and her husband Paul deeply appreciated the warm, inclusive welcome they received when they moved to Denver,” the family said.

Dr. Hopmeier Kramer was born July 24, 1934, in Clifton, NJ.

She did her undergraduate work at NYU, attended graduate school at Rutgers University and earned her MD from the Medical College of Pennsylvania.

Roz Kramer was married to Prof. Paul R. Kramer from 1964 until he passed away on Nov. 28, 2018.

A past resident of Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Port Washington, NY, and Huntington NY, she moved to Denver in 2013.

During her tenure at the VA, Dr. Hopmeier Kramer became involved in outpatient clinic medicine and home-based medical care.

She was a diplomat of the Board of Internal Medicine with Certificate of Added Qualifications in Geriatric Medicine, and a fellow of the American College of Physicians-American Society of Internal Medicine.

She retired in 2010.

Roz Hopmeier Kramer is survived by her daughters Rachel (Sam) Green of Denver and Sharon (Jeremy) Lite of Phoenix, Ariz.; and grandchildren Sara, Michael and Jessica Green and Ari and Yael Lite.

Contributions may be made to the HEA or the Colorado chapter of the Alzheimer’s Assn., 455 Sherman St., #500, Denver, CO 80203.