IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, March 16, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Dr. Ronald Kay

Dr. Ronald Kay

IJN StaffMar 15, 2018Obituaries0

Like
Dr. Ronald Kaye

Dr. Ronald Kaye

Dr. Ronald Lee Kaye, father of Rabbi Jeffrey Kaye, passed away March 3, 2018, in Palo Alto, Calif. Rabbi Kaye officiated at his father’s service and burial on March 6 in California.

Kaye, his three brothers, grandchildren, friends, family members and colleagues eulogized Dr. Kaye at the funeral.

“Ron was a friend to many, including his numerous patients, and he went out of his way to help countless people,” the family said.

“Although he will be missed tremendously by the innumerable people whose lives he touched, his memory and wonderful deeds will forever live on in all our hearts.”

Dr. Kaye was born April 15, 1932, in Toledo, Ohio, to Philip Kaminsky and Gertrude Mae Berman, who predeceased him.

A clarinet and saxophone player, he had the opportunity in high school to play with Benny Goodman and his Orchestra and interviewed Gen. Dwight Eisenhower as managing editor at the DeVilbiss High School newspaper.

He met his future wife Tobye Fay Davidson at summer camp in 1949, when he was 18 and Tobye was 14-and-a-half. They married in 1955 in Detroit.

Dr. Kaye received his AB and MD from the University of Michigan. After his internship at Sinai Hospital in Detroit, he completed his residency in internal medicine and rheumatology fellowship at the Mayo Clinic.

He interrupted his post-graduate medical training to serve as a captain in the US Air Force at George Air Force Base in southern California.

In 1963, Dr. Kaye and his wife moved to Palo Alto where he founded the rheumatology department at the Palo Alto Clinic (now the Palo Alto Medical Foundation) and chaired the department until he retired from clinical practice in 1997.

As clinical professor of medicine at Stanford, Dr. Kaye taught many medical students, residents and rheumatology residents.

He chaired the California Medical Association’s committee on continuing medical education, which established re-licensing standards for all physicians in the state and later in the nation through the American Medical Association’s CME department.

One of the first Americans to travel to China in 1979, Dr. Kaye initiated scientific exchanges between the Peking Medical School and Stanford.

He received the first Philip S. Hench Award for Excellence in Rheumatology at the Mayo Clinic; was elected to the Royal Society of Medicine (London) and the American College of Physicians; and was honored by the Arthritis Foundation and the Santa Clara Medical Society.

Dr. Kaye led the Israel Bond drive at Stanford after the Six Day War, served on the Magen David Adom national board, co-founded the Sino-Judaic Institute and co-organized the first Jewish bioethics conference at Hebrew Union College.

He and Tobye belonged to Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills for almost 55 years.

Dr. Kaye is survived by his wife Tobye; sons Brian (Fran), Todd (Julie), Douglas (Cyndi) and Rabbi Jeffrey (Rhonda); grandchildren Naomi (Honza), Ilan, Joshua, Ari, Shaina, Doniel, Micaela, Asher, Jonah and Avi Kaye; great-grandson Ezra Kaye; and brother Jerry (Elsa) Kaye.

Contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Shalom, the Palo Alto Medical Foundation, American Friends of Magen David Adom, or charity of choice.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

IJN Staff

Related articles

Passover — witchcraft — holes in walls — bygone era

Hillel GoldbergMar 15, 2018

Here, Trump has gone establishment

Jonathan TobinMar 15, 2018

Squawking at Eurovision

Tehilla R. GoldbergMar 15, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Mar
16
Fri
11:30 am Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘P...
Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘P...
Mar 16 @ 11:30 am – 1:30 pm
The story of Chiune Sugihara, the Japanese consul who saved thousands of Lithuanian Jews. Part of Boulder Jewish Film Festival. At Dairy Center. Also screening at 3pm.
5:00 pm Shabbat Supper Club (TJE)
Shabbat Supper Club (TJE)
Mar 16 @ 5:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Shabbat dinner at The Jewish Experience with special guest, musician Eli Beer. With happy hour, services and dinner.
6:00 pm Inclusion Shabbat (Boulder)
Inclusion Shabbat (Boulder)
Mar 16 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Special Friday night service at Har HaShem, with focus on disability awareness and inclusion. Guest speakers are Rabbi Deborah Bronstein and Elizabeth Lichtenstein.
6:00 pm Nashira Shabbat
Nashira Shabbat
Mar 16 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Soulful musical Kabbalat Shabbat service followed by communal dinner. In August with special guests ALIYAH, a teen girls’ Jewish singing group from Orange County. At HEA.
7:30 pm Mostly Music Shabbat (Evergreen)
Mostly Music Shabbat (Evergreen)
Mar 16 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Beth Evergreen’s Mostly Music Kabbalat Shabbat service, in March featuring the sounds of James Taylor.
Mar
17
Sat
9:00 am Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Mar 17 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Shabbat morning service, for families with kids ages 1-6. With breakfast.
9:30 am Inclusivity Shabbat (B’nai Havurah)
Inclusivity Shabbat (B’nai Havurah)
Mar 17 @ 9:30 am – 12:30 pm
Special Shabbat at B’nai Havurah focusing on inclusivity, with guest speaker Betty Lehman, and advocate for people on the autism spectrum. With discussion and light lunch.
11:00 am Slopeside Shabbat (Snowmass)
Slopeside Shabbat (Snowmass)
Mar 17 @ 11:00 am – 12:30 pm
Seasonal slope-side Shabbat hosted by Aspen Jewish Congregation at the Elk Camp gondola. Led by Rabbi Emily Segal.
3:15 pm Mishkan of the Heart (Albuquerque)
Mishkan of the Heart (Albuquerque)
Mar 17 @ 3:15 pm – 5:00 pm
Monthly Mishkan of the Heart class with Rabbi Deborah Brin. March topic is “Passover: Our Personal Escape to Freedom”. At First Unitarian Church in Albuquerque.
3:45 pm Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘S...
Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘S...
Mar 17 @ 3:45 pm – 5:45 pm
Documentary about the 2,000 year old Indian Jewish community and its role in the world’s largest film industry. Part of Boulder Jewish Film Festival. At Dairy Center. Also screening March 17, 8pm.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN