Dr. Murray Hoffman

Dr. Murray S. Hoffman, a longtime Denver cardiologist and former chief of cardiology at National Jewish Hospital, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2018, in Denver. Rabbi Steven Foster and Cantor Elizabeth Sacks officiated at the March 26 service held at Temple Emanuel.

Interment followed at Emanuel Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Dr. Hoffman was a devoted family man who cherished time with his wife and children,” the family said. “Known for his gentleness and wisdom, he was a trusted doctor who was loved by his patients, his immediate and extended family.”

Dr. Hoffman was born April 15, 1924, in Denver and attended East High School.

He earned his MD from the CU School of Medicine in 1947 and graduated first in his class. He completed his residency at the University of Cincinnati.

Dr. Hoffman did his fellowship in cardiology and internal medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

During the Korean War, he served with the US Public Health Service.

Upon his return to Denver, he had a private cardiology practice for many years at Presbyterian-St. Luke’s Hospital, Rose Medical Center and other private hospitals in Denver.

He married Eleanor Hoffman Reeves 55 years ago.

Dr. Hoffman was chief of cardiology at National Jewish Health. He closed his practice in 1992 and joined the faculty at the CUSchool of Medicine as a professor of medicine and cardiology.

Due to his ongoing relationship with the Mayo Clinic, he was a founding member of the Doctors Mayo Society and was president of the National Mayo Alumni Assn.

President of the Colorado Heart Assn. and board member of the American College of Cardiology, Dr. Hoffman received numerous honors and awards.

An ardent traveler and reader, he was able to maintain his quest for new knowledge until his death.

Dr. Hoffman is survived by his wife Eleanor Hoffman; children Rachel Hoffman (Brad) Greenwald of Denver, Dr. Eric (Jennifer) Hoffman of Iowa City, Iowa, and Hugh (Diana) Hoffman of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren Eliana, Max, Grace, Oliver, Emma, Greta and Isabella; and members of the Barter family, with whom he was very close.

Contributions may be made to the Colorado Heart Assn., Temple Emanuel and the Mayo Clinic.

