Dr. Jules Amer, a beloved Denver pediatrician and one of the first epidemiologic intelligence officers at the Centers for Disease Control, passed away April 29, 2017, one week before his 93rd birthday, at his home in Denver.

“Jules Amer inspired us to emulate his commitment to care for the ‘sick and the poor’ — the individual child in our care at any moment, as well as all children who are often left without an advocate,” his family said.

“Jules taught generations of physicians, nurses, office staff and anyone who would listen the importance of not just providing care but caring about every sick child, every problem, every person, from the heart.”

Dr. Amer was born May 8, 1924, in Brooklyn to Daniel Amer and Lillian Stern.

He served in the US Navy in WW II.

Dr. Amer received his BA in chemistry from the University of North Carolina and his MD from the University of Cincinnati.

He received the Intern of the Year Award at New York City Metropolitan Hospital in 1950 and subsequently did his residency in pediatrics at Queens General Hospital in NYC.

Dr. Amer came to Denver in 1952 to study an outbreak of Western Equine Encephalitis for the CDC.

He became the city epidemiologist at Denver General Hospital and then joined the Children’s Medical Center pediatric department in Denver, where he practiced for almost 60 years.

Dr. Amer and his wife Marilyn were married for 66 years.

Throughout his career he maintained a close relationship with Children’s Hospital Colorado and the department of pediatrics at the CU School of Medicine.

At Children’s, he was chief of medicine, president of the medical staff and board president. Dr. Amer established numerous programs at the hospital, including infectious diseases and epidemiology, neonatology, pediatric intensive care and the Children’s Hospital Research Center.

CU Health Sciences Center awarded him an endowed chair in community pediatrics to promote the health and well being of Colorado’s children.

A clinical professor of pediatrics at the CU School of Medicine, Dr. Amer was recognized for his outstanding service and teaching numerous times. He taught literally hundreds of medical students and also trained physicians.

He authored Intimate Strangers: Stories from a Lifetime of Practicing Medicine.

Dr. Amer played competitive handball at the downtown YMCA and rode the 16-mile commute from his home to the Children’s Medical Center on his bicycle for decades.

He enjoyed taking long walks with his family, playing tennis with friends, going to the opera and chamber music concerts with his wife and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

“He will be missed but never forgotten,” the family said.

Dr. Amer is survived by his wife Marilyn; children Lyle Brant Amer, Manette R. Amer and Janette H. Amer, all born in Denver; and grandchildren Jason Barlow, Alec Barlow and Julia Barlow, Luke Amer, Tess Amer and Keenan Amer, and Serena Aimen and Maya Aimen.

