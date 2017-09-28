Dr. Harvey Karsh

Dr. Harvey “Harv” Barry Karsh, who practiced medicine at Rose Hospital for 46 years and was one of the most respected physicians in Denver, passed away Sept. 13, 2017, in Denver. Rabbis Joe Black and Yaakov Chaitovsky and Cantor Elizabeth Sacks officiated at the Sept. 15 service at Temple Emanuel. Interment followed at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“He was the kind of doctor who would drive a patient to the hospital himself, and he always answered when his patients called,” his loved ones said. “Harv was the same with his family: a compassionate, caring man always interested in what was going on in everyone’s lives.

“He was an avid photographer, and his passion outside of medicine was putting together the family tree, which he traced back to the mid-1700s and encompasses more than 2,500 names.”

Dr. Karsh was born Sept. 31, 1931, in Denver.

He attended New Mexico Military Institute, Tulane University and University of Tennessee Medical School.

From 1953-1954, he served in the US Army.

Dr. Karsh, who practiced internal medicine in Denver for 46 years, retired in 2011.

“When he retired, the medical community lost one of its best,” the family said. “One of his colleagues gave him a retirement note saying that because of him, the world was a better place. And countless patients always told him in the ensuing years ‘that you saved our lives.’”

Dr. Karsh, a life-long sports fan, loved the Denver Broncos and was a season ticket holder since 1960.

He loved to travel with the family, particularly on golf outings to Arizona, California and South Carolina.

Dr. Karsh is survived by his loving wife of 24 years Carol Antonoff Karsh; sons David (Peggy) Karsh, Kevin Karsh and Steven (Jodi) Karsh; brother Jerry (Nan) Karsh; grandchildren Sara and Jonathan Karsh; Doug Antonoff, David and Wendy Antonoff Berman and their children; and stepdaughters Lori (Winograd) Hayutin and Kelly (Winograd) Segal of Boston and their children.

He was predeceased by his first wife Louisa “Weegee” Karsh in 1978.

Contributions may be made to Shalom Park or JFS.