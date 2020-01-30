Dr. Bernard Sunshine

Dr. Bernard “Bud” Sunshine, a physician for 30 years and a Denver resident since 2017, passed away Jan. 12, 2020, in Denver. Rabbi Joseph Friedman officiated at the Jan. 14 service at BMH-BJ. Interment followed at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather and husband,” the family said. “A true mensch.”

Dr. Sunshine, born in 1941 in Brooklyn, NY, was two years old when the family moved to Phoenix, Ariz.

He did his undergraduate studies at Washington University in St. Louis and earned his MD at CU in 1968.

Dr. Sunshine married Carol Sunshine in 1965.

He practiced as a urologist for three decades at Affiliated Urologists in Phoenix.

Dr. Sunshine is survived by his wife Carol Sunshine of Denver; brother Larry (Wendy) Sunshine of Phoenix; children Elon (Kerri) Sunshine of San Diego, Arinn (Dr. Noah) Makovsky of Denver, and Rabbi Michael (Ariella) Sunshine, formerly of Denver and now of Ra’anana, Israel; and grandchildren Arielle, Maiya, Noa, Aliza, Max, Isaac, Akiva, Yehuda, Matanel, Tiferet and Delilah.

Contributions may be made to the DAT Minyan or Denver Academy of Torah.

Copyright © 2020 by the Intermountain Jewish News