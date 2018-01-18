Doris Lee, formerly of Ponca City, Okla., passed away Dec. 17, 2017, in Denver. Prof. Perry Gethner officiated at the Dec. 21 service at Temple Emanuel in Ponca City, and interment took place at Resthaven Memorial Park. Feldman Mortuary made the local arrangements.

Mrs. Lee was born Jan. 20, 1921, in Kansas City, Mo., where she graduated Central High School and attended stenotype secretarial school.

As a teenager, she helped out in her father’s millinery store in downtown Kansas City. Sometimes she would stop by Kress’s Dime Store nearby and buy the millinary sales ladies lunch.

After completing her stenography course, Mrs. Lee was employed by Bernice Jackson’s court reporting service in Kansas City. While there, she worked as a temp at various law firms and was later employed by a large legal firm.

She married Nathan S. Lee on Nov. 11, 1949. The couple moved to his hometown of Ponca, where Mrs. Lee worked as a secretary for the Bi-State Mental Health Foundation.

Mr. Lee passed away on Oct. 22, 1999.

A charter member of Ponca’s Temple Emanuel, Mrs. Lee served as an officer, compiled the newsletter and sent acknowledgements.

She enjoyed playing Mah Jongg, baking and cooking, reading, and walking to and from the Ponca City Library where she was known as its “best customer.”

Taking care of her family was her greatest joy.

Mrs. Lee is survived by her daughter Elaine (John Sackett) Lee of Denver and son Mark (Lisa Giefer) Lee of Cupertino, Calif.; grandchildren Elsa Lee Sackett, Eve Lee Sackett, Ezra Lee Sackett, Samuel Giefer Lee and Jacob Lee; sister Neva Bennett; and other loving relatives.

Contributions may be made to the Ponca City Opportunity Center, 2225 N. Union St., Ponca City, Okla. 74601; or JFS.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News