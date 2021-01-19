Do you regret your vote?

A story in this past week’s IJN — “Buyer’s remorse among Trump supporters?” — got us thinking. Soon after the Nov. 3 election, we ran a poll here on the IJN blog. The question was very simple: Who did you vote for? The results came out strongly for Donald Trump (64.8%).

Perhaps many who voted in our poll were Orthodox — that would fit what the article reported, that among Orthodox Jews, Trump had overwhelming support. Some traveled to Washington, DC on January 6 to join the protests, and one or two even took part in the storming of the Capitol.

Trump’s support for Israel and the recent Abraham Accords were major reasons Jews voted for Trump. The article also mentions Trump’s court appointees as a reason. These kinds of reasons would not be exclusive to the Orthodox community, and anecdotally we know of Jews across the religious spectrum who voted for Trump — and who voted for Biden.

The article goes on to say that following the violence at the Capitol, some Jews who supported Trump now regret their vote.

So we thought we’d ask blog readers that question. Vote here & post a comment.

Do you regret your Nov. 3 vote? I voted for Donald Trump and I still would I voted for Donald Trump and I regret it I voted for Joe Biden and I still would I voted for Joe Biden and I regret it I didn't vote

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.