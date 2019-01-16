IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, January 17, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Blogs Take the Disney challenge

Take the Disney challenge

Shana GoldbergJan 16, 2019Blogs, Opinion, Rocky Mountain Jew0

Like

What follows may be neither Jewish nor topical, but it is a fun diversion — and one can never have too many of those.

Who knew Disney was so diverse?

One of the people I most enjoy following on Twitter is Simon Kuestenmacher, a map aficionado. Today he tweeted:

As both a map and Disney aficionado, this was right up my alley. Like Kuestenmacher I too was captivated. Perhaps not surprising, London and Central Europe are Disney’s two most popular locales. The latter makes sense considering Disney’s penchant for adapting Germanic fairy tales. And London, or southeast England, is home to so many wonderful characters from Pongo (101 Dalmatians) to Winnie the Pooh to Alice. Who can forget those dim, Victorian street scenes from Mary Poppins or Peter Pan (both of which includes scenes of the main characters flying over the city’s streets)? But as Disney’s oeuvre expanded, so did the destinations: West Africa, Louisiana, California, East Asia.

Here’s a challenge: Can you name each film pictured and its locale? Post your answers below!

And challenge Part 2: Which films/locales are missing? Hint: I’ve already mentioned one of the film’s above.

If you’re a Disney buff like me and really want to get deep into the topic, I highly recommend Mari Ness’ Disney Read-Watch on Tor.com. But be forewarned: It’s going to keep you busy!

Shana Goldberg

IJN Assistant Publisher | shana@ijn.com

Related articles

Finds on exhibition at 'Fines Gone Astray'.

Exhibit highlights stolen archaeological finds

TPSJan 10, 2019

Michael Douglas, l, and Alan Arkin, r, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Golden Globes. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty)

Fair share of ‘Jewish’ moments at the Golden Globes

JTAJan 10, 2019

Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Israeli parliament on November 19, 2018. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Why Netanyahu seems unbeatable

Ben Sales, JTAJan 10, 2019

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Jan
17
Thu
11:00 am Tanakh & Tabloids
Tanakh & Tabloids
Jan 17 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Weekly class at Rodef Shalom with Rabbi Rachel Kobrin, learning and applying a chapter of Tanakh to timely news stories. At Rodef Shalom.
1:00 pm Kavod on the Road: Charting the ...
Kavod on the Road: Charting the ...
Jan 17 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Kavod on the Road visits BMH-BJ for a discussion with Corinne Joy Brown about Anusim, hidden Jews of Portuguese and Spanish descent.
2:00 pm Film Screening: ‘Sunshine’ (Boul...
Film Screening: ‘Sunshine’ (Boul...
Jan 17 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Boulder JCC screens ‘Sunshine,’ a saga about a Jewish-Hungarian family starring Ralph Fiennes.
4:15 pm Tu b’Shevat Outdoor Adventure (B...
Tu b’Shevat Outdoor Adventure (B...
Jan 17 @ 4:15 pm – 5:30 pm
Children’s (ages 5-12) Tu b’Shevat program at Boulder JCC’s Milk and Honey Farm, with interactive scavenger hunt, herb gathering and tea brewing.
6:00 pm Conversational Hebrew (HEA)
Conversational Hebrew (HEA)
Jan 17 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Twelve-session conversational Hebrew course taught by Sharona (Sherry) Grinsteiner. Two tracks: 6pm, intermediate; 7pm, beginners. At HEA.
6:30 pm #MeToo & the Handmaid’s Tale (B’...
#MeToo & the Handmaid’s Tale (B’...
Jan 17 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Pat Madsen facilitates a discussion on matriarchy and whether Bilhah and Zilpah they should be included among the matriarchs. At B’nai Havurah.
7:00 pm Ethics Through a Jewish Lens (Bo...
Ethics Through a Jewish Lens (Bo...
Jan 17 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Workshop at Bonai Shalom in Boulder, exploring the foundational ideas and principles of Jewish ethics to guiding daily life. Facilitated by Rabbinic Chaplain Nalini Indorf Kaplan.
7:15 pm Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Jan 17 @ 7:15 pm – 9:00 pm
Anthropologist Carlos Zarur discusses ‘The Jews of Brazil’. At HEA.
Jan
18
Fri
5:30 pm Shabbat Shira (Emanuel)
Shabbat Shira (Emanuel)
Jan 18 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Special Shabbat Shira service at Temple Emanuel, featuring the Shabbat Unplugged band.
6:00 pm Civil Rights Shabbat (B’nai Havu...
Civil Rights Shabbat (B’nai Havu...
Jan 18 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Special civil rights Shabbat at B’nai Havurah, with dinner, services and dessert. Theme is ‘Jumping In’.

IJN Columnists



Subscribe to the IJN