IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, December 13, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Dior

Dior

Shana GoldbergDec 13, 2018Columns, Opinion, Snapshot0

Like

The first clue that you’re entering something special is the Parisian storefront. Walk through its doors and you may not be in Maison Dior on Avenue Montaigne in Paris, but you’re in the next best thing: “Dior: From Paris to the World.”

The Denver Art Museum exhibit is stark, stylish and modern, focusing not so much on its history as on telling the story of the House of Dior and its head designers through its output. Interspersed are pieces of art from DAM’s collection that depict the type of imagery that inspired the House of Dior. So, for example, hung near a dress with a floral print is a 19th-century impressionist painting.

This type of detail, along with the thoughtful design by curator Florence Müller and architect Shohei Shigematsu, places Dior — and haute couture generally — firmly within the world of art. I didn’t require convincing, but for those who question whether fashion is art, “Dior” answers with an unequivocal “yes.”

Two exhibits that stood out for me were in stark contrast — one was white, a wall lined with “toiles,” the muslin cuts used in the initial stage of each design. The other was black — a silvery hall lined with all-black versions of Dior’s designs over the years.

In between, color permeates, particularly via a color block exhibit depicting Dior’s “Total Look.”

While the exhibit attempts to tell a larger story about Dior the brand, for me its strength is that “Dior” transcends its makers or its business model. The fashion, like all great art, stands on its own artistic value.

“Dior: From Paris to the World” is on until March 3.

Shana Goldberg may be reached at shana@ijn.com

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostOne day a pacifist, one day a warmongerer
Shana Goldberg

IJN Assistant Publisher | shana@ijn.com

Related articles

48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #31b

Hillel GoldbergDec 13, 2018

One day a pacifist, one day a warmongerer

Jonathan TobinDec 13, 2018

The right and the wrong way to counter anti-Semitism

IJN Editorial StaffDec 13, 2018

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Dec
13
Thu
1:00 pm Kavod on the Road: Great America...
Kavod on the Road: Great America...
Dec 13 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Kavod on the Road visits BMH-BJ for a jazz trio concert featuring music of The Great American Songbook.
5:30 pm Dreidel Networking
Dreidel Networking
Dec 13 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Annual Chanukah networking event hosted by the Denver Jewish Chamber of Commerce. With candle lighting, holiday treats and drinks. At Rodef Shalom.
7:15 pm Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Dec 13 @ 7:15 pm – 8:45 pm
Anthropologist Carlos Zarur discusses ‘Sephardic Jews of Italy,’ also known as the Bene Roma. At HEA. (Rescheduled from Nov. 29)
Dec
14
Fri
all-day Mark Trencher, Scholar-in-Residence
Mark Trencher, Scholar-in-Residence
Dec 14 – Dec 15 all-day
Sociologist Rabbi Mark Trencher is scholar-in-residence at DAT Minyan, Dec. 14-15. Events include Friday night oneg, Shabbat morning lecture and kiddush, and Saturday evening talk.
6:30 pm Beatles Shabbat (B’nai Havurah)
Beatles Shabbat (B’nai Havurah)
Dec 14 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Musical Shabbat at B’nai Havurah, featuring the music of the Beatles followed by a ’60s and ’70s inspired potluck dinner. Led by Hal Aqua and Rabbi Evette Lutman.
Dec
15
Sat
9:00 am Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Dec 15 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Shabbat morning service, for families with kids ages 1-6. With breakfast.
9:30 am Human Rights Shabbat (B’nai Havu...
Human Rights Shabbat (B’nai Havu...
Dec 15 @ 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Special Shabbat at B’nai Havurah focusing on human rights, with intefaith panel discussion.
9:30 am Interfaith Book Club: ‘Sarah Lau...
Interfaith Book Club: ‘Sarah Lau...
Dec 15 @ 9:30 am – 10:30 am
Monthly interfaith book study at Beth Evergreen with Rabbi Jamie Arnold and Tara Saltzman. In Novembe discussing ‘Sarah Laughed: Modern Lessons from the Wisdom & Stories of Biblical Women’ by Vanessa L. Ochs.
9:30 am Shabbat With a Backbeat (Rodef)
Shabbat With a Backbeat (Rodef)
Dec 15 @ 9:30 am – 11:15 am
Monthly musical Shabbat service at Rodef Shalom led by Cantor Saul Rosenthal and Shir Rodef. Meeting the third Shabbat of the month.
10:00 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Dec 15 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN