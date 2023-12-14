The dimensions of the threat include Hezbollah

By Eliyahu Freedman

MAHANAYIM JUNCTION, Israel — When Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7. Lea, a former infantry instructor in the Israel Defense Forces, cut short a trip to Central America and booked a ticket back to Israel, hoping to contribute to the war effort.

But like thousands of reserve soldiers, she has found herself far from the fighting in Gaza. After a brief period serving down south, she is one of the many IDF troops who have amassed on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, girded for a possible, full-scale fight with the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.

Lea, who did not share her full name due to IDF policy, described her return to Israel and the army as a “safe space” for her.

“We are constantly in action,” she said while taking a break with dozens of other soldiers. “We keep going to different units to refresh them on how to use their mortars and quicken speed.”

How much those mortars and other weapons will be used remains an open question. Since Oct. 7 attack, the threat of Hezbollah joining the fight has been top of mind for leaders in Israel and across the region.

Hezbollah, which is funded by Iran, is much larger than Hamas and has many more fighters and a bigger stockpile of weapons — including precision rockets that are more dangerous than those launched by Hamas.

In Hezbollah’s last war with Israel, in 2006, more than 100 Israeli soldiers were killed in a ground invasion. In the 17 years since, Hezbollah has rebuilt its capacities for another round of conflict.

A Hezbollah strike killed an Israeli civilian on Dec. 7, and earlier last week an anti-tank missile fired from Hezbollah injured 12 in Israel, following a week of relative calm during Israel’s ceasefire with Hamas.

On Dec. 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to rain the same firepower on Lebanon that Israel has brought to bear in Gaza.

“If Hezbollah chooses to start an all-out war, it will by its own volition turn Beirut and southern Lebanon, not far from here, into Gaza and Khan Younis,” he said in an address to troops.

As a precaution following the Hamas attack, Israel evacuated tens of thousands of civilians from the Lebanese border area, including the 26,000-resident city of Kiryat Shemona. Hezbollah has since fired near-daily rockets at Israel and engaged in cross-border skirmishes with IDF troops.

Seven Israeli soldiers and four Israeli civilians have been killed, as have more than 100 people in Lebanon — the vast majority of them Hezbollah fighters.

One Israeli fear is that Hezbollah might attempt a ground invasion similar to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

Tal Beeri, who leads the Alma Institute, which focuses on Israel’s northern security, wrote that Hezbollah’s special “Radwan” forces, who were specially trained by Iran to invade Israel by ground, have not been sufficiently weakened.

“In spite of the army’s preparedness in the north, it is still possible to invade Israel — while their original plans were for thousands of fighters to enter, they can still attempt it with a smaller group of hundreds,” Beeri wrote.

Beeri does not believe that a diplomatic solution can address the challenge posed by Hezbollah. Previous attempts to demilitarize the region peacefully did not last.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701 at the end of the 2006 war called on Hezbollah to disarm, but it didn't happen.

“There needs to be a reckoning with the clear, physical danger and the physical elimination of Radwan and its infrastructure.”

Hezbollah fighters have been seen roaming freely within sight of the Israeli-Lebanese border, and many residents from the evacuated communities say they will not return to their homes before the area is more fully secured.

Avital Salab, a mother of five from Kiryat Shmona, spent a few weeks in a Jerusalem hotel before renting an apartment “because you can’t really live a normal life with children in a hotel.” She said that she is “terrified” to return to her “beautiful, green home” because “we do not feel like they have done enough to make it safer.”

Soldiers who spoke with JTA said they felt they were providing a vital service in guarding civilians against a looming threat, even if the war never arrives on their frontier.

“We are a first line of defense here to help keep the residents safe in the north against the threat that is Hezbollah,” said Jeremy, a native Midwesterner and former IDF paratrooper.

“The whole big picture is to make sure that what happened down south does not happen again up north and the residents can feel a sense of security.”

The soldiers were getting a bit of a break at a shop called Route 90 Hamburgers and Beer, which has been offering a free beer tap and eats for soldiers during the war.

Ran Sasson, the restaurant’s owner, said a few weeks ago that about 60 kegs had been served so far, along with about $16,000 worth of free burgers, “to help lift their spirits in a little way — without exaggerating — and also for ourselves to feel good by giving.”

He is no longer serving the fare for free, instead charging a discounted rate and soliciting donations to cover the difference. He’s also trying to collect gear for his IDF customers.

“We have turned into a little center here for any soldier that needs something —someone said that the rain is coming, we need wooden frames to not sleep on the floor, I helped arrange it for them from a local kibbutz,” Sasson said.

Israel’s Druze community in the north — which only a few months ago held major demonstrations against a planned windmill energy project in the Golan Heights — has rallied behind the army’s defense of the border.

“When we were first stationed here, there were Druze people driving trucks with a Druze flag that stopped and dropped off cookies and food in a show of support,” said Jeremy.

American Jewish donations have helped, he said. The Orthodox Jewish high school he attended has offered to tutor kids whose parents are on reserve duty and has offered to send meals to his family.

Other schools and volunteer efforts have mobilized to purchase gear and creature comforts for soldiers up north.

With winter approaching, Zack added that many soldiers feel “the rain is scarier than Hezbollah” and that there is a need for more winter gear.

Most of the time, soldiers are on base, still “adjusting to the situation,” said Zack, who had just finished his term as an IDF infantry soldier and moved back to California when he learned of the Oct. 7 attack.

“We are on the edge of our seats most of the time, preparing in defensive positions, but our commander said honestly that nobody knows what will happen tomorrow.”

Ofek, 24, an artillery combat soldier waiting for an army shuttle to take him back to his base from the Mahanayim Junction, agreed that "there is some tension in the air waiting." But he added, "We feel like at the moment of truth we will do what we are doing in Gaza to Hezbollah."

If Hezbollah joins the war, he said, “We will enter with full force.”