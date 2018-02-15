Richard “Dick” Meyer, a prominent Denver realtor, passed away surrounded by his family on November 27, 2017, in Denver. Rabbis Jeffrey Kaye and Yaakov Chaitovsky officiated at the Nov. 29 service at BMH-BJ. Interment followed at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Dick’s top priority was always his family, and he had many friends and neighbors who were an integral part of his life,” his loved ones said.

“He was sweet, sincere and genuine,” his son Mark Meyer said at the service. “He was a provider, a nurturer, a world traveler with a sense of humor that made even the toughest moments seem OK.

“He loved us and our times together,” Mark said. “His grandkids will always be blessed by his devotion and sense of fun. Of late, I am further blessed by his courage. He was a wonderfully grounded, giving, courageous and marvelous man.”

Mr. Meyer was born Nov. 10, 1939, to first-generation European immigrants Cecelia and Mike Meyer in Greeley, where he grew up with his brother Jerry and twin brother Dan.

He attended Greeley High School and worked in his family’s store, Mikel’s Men and Boys, through college.

Mr. Meyer graduated CU with a degree in business and marketing.

During his senior year, he met Toby Sachter, the love of his life. They married on Oct. 29, 1961 and were together for 56 wonderful years.

After serving in the Air Force National Guard, Mr. Meyer and his wife moved to Pueblo to open a clothing store.

Two years later they moved to Denver.

Mr. Meyer started working for Walpin and Co. as a realtor and property manager. He later bought the company and worked there for 52 years, until his retirement in 2014.

Mr. Meyer was a board member of Beth Shalom and a longstanding member of BMH-BJ. He also served on the boards of the Allied Jewish Apartments (now Kavod Senior Life) and the Denver Board of Realtors.

He played the clarinet and saxophone, was an avid skier, bicyclist and golfer, and was interested in art.

A world traveler, he and Toby visited numerous foreign countries. The couple also enjoyed their annual trip to Mexico every January and spending time at their mountain condo.

Mr. Meyer is survived by his wife Toby Meyer; children Cindy (Andy) Silverman and Mark (Jody) Meyer; grandchildren Liza and Lexi Silverman, Edward “Ted” and Lucy Meyer; brother Jerry Meyer, sister-law Joan (the late Dan) Meyer and sister-in-law Shirley (Sonny) Beck.

Contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Shalom, PO Box 3107, Littleton, CO 80161; BMH-BJ; or Beth Israel, 1625 Reservoir Rd., Greeley, CO 80631.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News