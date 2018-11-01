IJN
Thursday, November 1, 2018 -
Denver native in Pittsburgh recounts events last Shabbat

Andrea JacobsNov 01, 2018Local, National, News0

That Saturday, Denver native Rebecca Tessler Pollack was at her in-laws home close to Tree of Life to help prepare Shabbat lunch instead of going to Poale Zedeck about a mile away. A neighbor frantically rushed over to tell the Orthodox family about the chaos beyond their doors. “I stood on a side street watching […]
Andrea Jacobs

IJN Senior Writer | andrea@ijn.com

Community Calendar
Nov
1
Thu
6:15 pm Conversational Hebrew (HEA)
Conversational Hebrew (HEA)
Nov 1 @ 6:15 pm – 8:15 pm
Twelve-session conversational Hebrew course taught by Sharona (Sherry) Grinsteiner. Two tracks: 6:15pm, beginners; 7:15pm, intermediate. At HEA.
6:30 pm Keeping it Reel with Robyn (Eman...
Keeping it Reel with Robyn (Eman...
Nov 1 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Screening of ‘The Last Laugh,’ a documentary on using the Holocaust as a topic for humor. Part of a film series at Temple Emanuel focused on Jewish themes. Upcoming films/dates are: Nov. 1, ‘A Serious[...]
7:00 pm Hazel Miller Quartet in Concert
Hazel Miller Quartet in Concert
Nov 1 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Mizel Museum hosts the jazz/funk/blues/gospel Hazel Miller Quartet in concert at the Soiled Dove. In conjunction with the Daniel Pearl World Music Days.
Nov
2
Fri
5:00 pm Family Shabbat Experience (JOI)
Family Shabbat Experience (JOI)
Nov 2 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Monthly family Shabbat at JOI@Aish, with Friday night services oriented for children and Shabbat dinner. Held at a private home.
5:45 pm Happy Minyan (BMH-BJ)
Happy Minyan (BMH-BJ)
Nov 2 @ 5:45 pm – 6:45 pm
Family-friendly Kabbalat Shabbat full of song. Led by Reb Noam Horowitz. At BMH-BJ.
6:00 pm Breakfast for Dinner Shabbat (Mo...
Breakfast for Dinner Shabbat (Mo...
Nov 2 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Potluck breakfast for dinner (no meat) at B’nai Chaim in Morrison, followed by family Friday night service and board installation.
6:00 pm Family Shabbat (Lone Tree)
Family Shabbat (Lone Tree)
Nov 2 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Monthly family Shabbat program at Chabad of South Metro Denver, with stories, songs, puppets and kiddush. Held on the first Shabbat of the month.
6:00 pm First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
Nov 2 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s monthly “First Friday” Shabbat program, in November with Risa Heywood & Janet Lowe on ‘A Holocaust Journey’.
6:00 pm Jewish Explorers Shabbat
Jewish Explorers Shabbat
Nov 2 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Jewish Explorers ‘breakfast for dinner’ Shabbat, focusing on tikkun olam and asking for gently used kids books for donations. At Highlands United Methodist Church, 3131 Osceola.
6:00 pm Solidarity Shabbat (Aspen)
Solidarity Shabbat (Aspen)
Nov 2 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Solidarity gathering for the Roaring Fork Valley, at Aspen Jewish Cong. Shabbat services follow at 6:30pm.

