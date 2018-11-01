Denver native in Pittsburgh recounts events last Shabbat
Andrea JacobsNov 01, 2018Local, National, News0
That Saturday, Denver native Rebecca Tessler Pollack was at her in-laws home close to Tree of Life to help prepare Shabbat lunch instead of going to Poale Zedeck about a mile away. A neighbor frantically rushed over to tell the Orthodox family about the chaos beyond their doors. “I stood on a side street watching […]
Related articles
First time: ‘Hatikvah’ played in Abu Dhabi
JTANov 01, 2018
Riva Weissbrot
IJN StaffNov 01, 2018
Jo Greenblatt
IJN StaffNov 01, 2018