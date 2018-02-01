IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, February 2, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Blogs Denver Jewish Film Festival: Our picks

Denver Jewish Film Festival: Our picks

Rocky Mountain JewFeb 01, 2018Blogs, Opinion, Rocky Mountain Jew0

Like

As cinephiles, we are very excited about this year’s line-up at the Denver Jewish Film Festival, which is opening unofficially this Saturday, with “Foxtrot” at the Alamo Drafthouse on West Colfax, and officially on Wednesday with “Bye Bye Germany” at the Elaine Wolf Theater.

The line-up, as evidenced by these two films, is a heady combination of cutting-edge Israeli film and movies exploring the Jewish past — most notably the Holocaust. Rounding it out are a few shorts and several documentary biographies, including an investigation into the life of rat pack member Sammy Davis, Jr.

We don’t think you can go wrong with any of the movies, but here’s our shortlist from this year’s festival. (The film festival’s complete schedule is available on the IJN’s Events Calendar.)

  • 1945”: We have been wanting to see this award-winning film about two Jews returning to their Hungarian village after WW II since we ran a review of it back in October. This will probably be a difficult watch, but it explores a time period rarely investigated.
  • Shalom Bollywood”: Denver Jews seems to be going crazy for Indian culture at the moment, so what better movie to watch than one which documents the impact of Jews on the world’s largest film industry?
  • “Monkey Business”: We’ve been wanting to watch this film since we first reported it in Snapshot (Aug. 18, 2017). Unfortunately we missed it when it screened up at Chautauqua back in December, so this is our chance. Who isn’t curious about the amazing escape of the creators of beloved monkey, Curious George?
  • “The Body Collector”: As journalists, this one immediately captured our attention. It’s about an editor at a Dutch magazine who ends up hunting down a major war criminal. There’s an art angle, which should make this different from other war criminal stories.

Let us know which movies you’re planning on seeing!

Rocky Mountain Jew

Related articles

On the call

Shana GoldbergFeb 01, 2018

The ‘Nazi’ Rorschach test

Tehilla R. GoldbergFeb 01, 2018

‘Polish death camps’ — more than a semantic debate

IJN Editorial StaffFeb 01, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Feb
2
Fri
all-day The Jewish Communities of India ...
The Jewish Communities of India ...
Feb 2 – Feb 4 all-day
Special Shabbat weekend at Kol BeRamah exploring the Jewish communities of India. With special guest Hakham Ya’aqob Menashe. Events include: 2/2, 5:20pm: Kabbalat Shabbat led by Hakham Ya’aqob Menashe followed by dinner featuring the foods[...]
5:45 pm Israel Through Multiple Lenses (...
Israel Through Multiple Lenses (...
Feb 2 @ 5:45 pm – 7:15 pm
Monthly series at Rodef Shalom exploring Israel through multiple narratives. With light meal and discussion. Followed by Friday night services. Sept. 8, Osnat Fox, ‘Israel – The Balance and Challenges of a Jewish and Democratic[...]
6:00 pm Backcountry Bayit Potluck Shabba...
Backcountry Bayit Potluck Shabba...
Feb 2 @ 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Potluck Shabbat with Backcountry Bayit in Frisco, Summit County. Dairy kosher meal.
6:00 pm Campfire Shabbat (Sinai)
Campfire Shabbat (Sinai)
Feb 2 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Campfire Shabbat at Temple Sinai, with special musical service around the ‘fire’.
6:00 pm First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
Feb 2 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s monthly “First Friday” Shabbat program, in February with Rabbi Anat Moskowitz discussing Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month. Services at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and discussion.
6:00 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Feb 2 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Twice monthly musical Kabbalat Shabbat at Temple Micah with Rabbi Adam Morris and Hal Aqua.
7:00 pm Israel at 70: A Cultural Perspec...
Israel at 70: A Cultural Perspec...
Feb 2 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Temple Beth Shalom in Santa Fe hosts a series of evenings celebrating “Israel at 70: A Cultural Perspective”. Upcoming dates/speakers are: 1/21, 7 pm: Stand-up comedian Joel Chasnoff 2/2, 7:30pm: Ido Aharoni, former Consul General:[...]
7:30 pm Polar Bear Shabbat (Morrison)
Polar Bear Shabbat (Morrison)
Feb 2 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Polar Bear Shabbat at B’nai Chaim in Morrison, with brief outdoor service followed by warm drinks and board games.
Feb
3
Sat
7:00 pm Jewish Film Festival: ‘Foxtrot’
Jewish Film Festival: ‘Foxtrot’
Feb 3 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
A couple cope with grief after learning that their son died in the IDF. Part of Denver Jewish Film Festival. At Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Sloan’s Lake.
8:00 pm Wine & Cheese Gala (TJE)
Wine & Cheese Gala (TJE)
Feb 3 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
The Jewish Experience’s annual Wine & Cheese event, honoring Rabbi AY Wasserman. Theme is ‘Black & White.’ At The Studios at Overland Crossing.

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN