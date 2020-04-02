IJN
Search
LOG IN
Saturday, April 4, 2020 -
Print Edition
Home News Local Denver day schools stream along

Denver day schools stream along

Chris LeppekApr 02, 2020Local, News0

Like
the profusion of “new normals” imposed upon civilization by the coronavirus pandemic, it’s remarkable how much normalcy there still is. Technology — much of which didn’t exist a decade ago, or less — is making lots of things possible for those who don’t want to contract or spread the potentially deadly virus. Business transactions and […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
TAG
Chris Leppek

IJN Assistant Editor | ijnews@aol.com

Related articles

The wedding with no guests — and no rabbi (sort of)

Ben Harris, JTAApr 02, 2020

Italy: ‘Smell of death all around’

Cnaan Liphshiz, JTAApr 02, 2020

Rabbi Joseph Black

Temple Emanuel reaches out to its elderly

Andrea JacobsApr 02, 2020

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Apr
5
Sun
10:00 am Books & Bagels (B’nai Havurah)
Books & Bagels (B’nai Havurah)
Apr 5 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Monthly book discussion with bagel breakfast at B’nai Havurah. Upcoming dates/books are: Feb. 2: ‘The Notorious Ben Hecht’ by Julien Gorbach or ‘Ben Hecht: Fighting Words’ by Adina Hoffman (readers’ choice) March 1: ‘The Dry[...]
11:00 am Bake Your Own Matzah (Bais Menac...
Bake Your Own Matzah (Bais Menac...
Apr 5 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Matzah baking at Bais Menachem, led by Rabbi Yisroel Engel.
Apr
7
Tue
6:15 pm Jewish Mindfulness Meditation
Jewish Mindfulness Meditation
Apr 7 @ 6:15 pm – 8:00 pm
Judaism Your Way Mindfulness Meditation group meeting Tuesday at Kohelet. Led by Rabbi Brian Field.
Apr
8
Wed
6:00 pm Communal Passover Seder (Cheyenne)
Communal Passover Seder (Cheyenne)
Apr 8 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Communal Passover seder hosted by Mt. Sinai in Cheyenne, led by Rabbi Larry Moldo.
6:00 pm Communal Passover Seder (Salt Lake)
Communal Passover Seder (Salt Lake)
Apr 8 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Communal Passover seder hosted by Salt Lake JCC, led by Chad Schaeffer.
6:00 pm Community Passover Seder (Aspen)
Community Passover Seder (Aspen)
Apr 8 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Communal Passover seder hosted by Aspen Jewish Congregation, held at Aspen Chapel.
7:00 pm Communal Passover Seder (Lone Tree)
Communal Passover Seder (Lone Tree)
Apr 8 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Communal Passover seders hosted by Chabad of Lone Tree on both the first and second nights of Passover.
7:00 pm Community Passover Seder (Aspen)
Community Passover Seder (Aspen)
Apr 8 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Chabad of Aspen hosts a communal Passover seder. With melodies, insights and Shmura matzah from Israel.
7:00 pm Intro to Mussar (B’nai Havurah)
Intro to Mussar (B’nai Havurah)
Apr 8 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Six-session weekly course on Mussar and cultivating inner virtues. Taught by Rabbi Evette Lutman. At B’nai Havurah. Meeting every other Weds. beginning Feb. 26.
Apr
9
Thu
4:30 pm Community Passover Seder (Evergr...
Community Passover Seder (Evergr...
Apr 9 @ 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Family-friendly community seder hosted by Beth Evergreen, with buffet dinner. At Mt. Vernon Country Club.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER

Dear valued reader,

Let’s get right to it.

During these very difficult times that we’re all experiencing, why does the Intermountain Jewish News matter more than ever?

  • It connects us when we feel separated and surrounded by chaos. With the IJN, we are not alone. We are all in this together as a community.
  • It is our trusted, distinctive news source. With fake news, conspiracy theories and half truths rampant, the IJN works hard to provide facts, not sensationalism.
  • It brings you the impact of COVID-19 on the Colorado Jewish community, as well as the impact of the coronavirus on the global Jewish community.

Like other small businesses and media companies, the IJN is also being impacted in an unprecedented way by effects of the coronavirus.

That’s Why Your Help Is Needed Today.

Please click on the link below and subscribe today or purchase a gift subscription — an online gift is social distancing.

Appreciatively,

Rabbi Hillel Goldberg
Editor & Publisher

Shana R. Goldberg
Assistant Publisher