Thursday, March 1, 2018 -
Dena Flax

Dena Delores Trilling Flax, a lifelong Denver resident, passed away February 9, 2018, in Denver. The family held a private service at Feldman Chapel, followed by interment at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mrs. Flax was born Feb. 20, 1925, in Denver.

She attended South High School and CU.

On July 12, 1945, she married Herman Flax. Mr. Flax passed away on June 17, 1999.

A homemaker, Mrs. Flax belonged to the Lion’s Club and volunteered at the Salvation Army, which honored her as Volunteer of the Year in 1992.

She also belonged to Hearing Dogs International and Women4Women Knitting4Peace.

Mrs. Flax is survived by her daughter Jill Flax (Pearce) Leary and sons Brian (Sherri) Flax and Stephen (Qian) Flax; grandchildren Jessica Leary Allen, Dana Leary Ryszetnyk, Gordon Leary and Nadav Flax; and six great-grandchildren.

Contributions may be made to Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, 1370 Pennsylvania St., Denver, CO 80201 or Hearing Dogs International, 5901 E. 89th Ave., Henderson, CO 80640.

