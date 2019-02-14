IJN
Friday, February 15, 2019 -
Daniel Zuckerman

IJN StaffFeb 14, 2019Obituaries

Daniel Zuckerman, a longtime social studies teacher for DPS and a veteran of WW II, passed away Feb. 7, 2019, in Aurora. He remained close to his childhood friends from the West Side throughout his life.

“He now joins his soulmate and wife Lois,” the family said. “May his name be blessed.”

Mr. Zuckerman was born July 8, 1927, in Denver to Celia and Abraham Zuckerman.

A graduate of North High School and DU, he served with the US Army in occupied Japan in WW II.

Mr. Zuckerman married Lois Cohen Zuckerman on Dec. 11, 1949.

They played bridge and pan in couples’ groups and traveled extensively to Europe, Israel, Canada, Mexico and throughout the US.

“Danny played golf and had lunch with several of his fellow teachers, which continued after retirement,” the family said. “In his later years, Danny and his brothers would meet every Monday for breakfast and bridge.”

The family said Mr. Zuckerman’s love and respect for his brothers and sister extended to their spouses, as well as his wife’s siblings and spouses.

Mr. Zuckerman was honored by Beth Joseph and the Hebrew Educational Alliance for his dedication.

Mrs. Zuckerman passed away on July 24, 2018.

Daniel Zuckerman is survived by his children Paul (Sharmon) Zuckerman of Lone Tree and Nancy Stein of Aurora; grandchildren Emily Ganan, Jordan (Michelle) Zuckerman and Elizabeth (Patrick) Muino; and great-grandchildren Madison, Brooke and Abigail Hylland, Sophie Ganan, Ryan Zuckerman, and Wyatt, Ava and Adeline Muino.

Contributions may be made to Shalom Park and The Denver Hospice.

Copyright © 2019 by the Intermountain Jewish News

IJN Staff

