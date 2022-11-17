Dan Price is new commander of JWV’s Greene post #344

Don Price became the new commander the David Ellis Greene, Post #344, of the Jewish War Veterans of the US in a ceremony at Temple Sinai, Nov. 6. He succeeds Jim Barnard as commander.

JWV is one of the oldest veterans service organizations in the US, advocating for all uniformed service members, veterans and their families. It was founded in 1896 by 63 Jewish Civil War veterans, in part to never let it be forgotten that Jewish service members play an integral role in the defense of American security.

The Denver post of the JWV is named in honor of Denver native and West Point graduate Capt. David Ellis Greene who was killed in action on May 23, 1970 in Cambodia while serving with the US Army’s 1st Cavalry Division as a helicopter pilot flying in support of America’s efforts in the Vietnam conflict. Greene attended George Washington High School where he lettered two years in gymnastics before attending West Point.

Price, commander, US Naval Reserves, retired, is a native of Savannah, Ga. He is a 1973 graduate of the US Naval Academy. After graduation he served for five years on a nuclear submarine, part of the Navy’s underwater Cold War deterrence force headed by Adm. Hyman Rickover. After serving on active duty he continued his service in the Naval Reserves’ ultimately retiring as a commander. He moved to Boulder in 2007, from Annapolis, Md., with his wife Sheri and their two children.

Price’s family has a tradition of military service. His father, Joseph Price, Jr., was a Navy WW II and Korean War veteran who also retired as a commander. His brother, Joseph Price, III, is a Vietnam veteran and pilot who retired from the US Air Force as a colonel.

In addition to his leadership role with the JWVs, Price volunteers as president of the USS Colorado Submarine Assn., dedicated to supporting the family and crew of the Navy’s USS Colorado submarine, and an admissions office representative in Boulder for the US Naval Academy. He holds a BS in aerospace engineering from the Naval Academy and an MBA in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. In his spare time he enjoys running, biking, hiking, cooking and traveling.

The Denver post of the JWV meets one Sunday morning a month at Temple Sinai. Meetings include breakfast, a social hour, a business meeting and a speaker.

