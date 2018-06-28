IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, June 29, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Curse of Zion?

Curse of Zion?

Shana GoldbergJun 28, 2018Columns, Opinion, Snapshot0

Like

If the sport world was waiting for another great curse, another good one may have come along.

Strange coincidence: On June 20, I read an article about how most of the great sports curses have been broken in the recent past. The “Curse of the Bambino,” which fated the Boston Red Sox never to win a World Series title was broken in 2004 after 86 years.

In 2016, the “Curse of the Billy Goat” was broken after 71 years, when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series.

Earlier this year, the 136-year-old “Curse of Apollo” was broken when Justify won the Kentucky Derby.

Back to last week. On June 21, Argentina lost — in spectacular fashion — their second game in this year’s World Cup. For non-soccer fans, Argentina had been feted as contenders for winning the cup. They were runners up in 2014 and boast one of the game’s greatest players in Lionel Messi. But in just two games, the team went from 8-1 to 30-1 odds.

They failed to win over first-time participants Iceland, managing only a draw. With the loss to Croatia, Argentina seriously jeopardized its chances of even progressing to the Round of 16. No one had this in their books.

Was it the Curse of Zion?

Argentina was slated to play its final match before the World Cup in Israel, a friendly against the Jewish state’s national team. After death threats and such like by Palestinians and their leadership, Argentina cancelled the match. The team then went 0-2. Just saying.

Argentina did manage to squeeze into the Round of 16, but will the Curse of Zion strike again? I’ll be closely watching their performance as the tournament progresses.

Shana Goldberg may be reached at shana@ijn.com

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Shana Goldberg

IJN Assistant Publisher | shana@ijn.com

Related articles

Incessant beauty . . . forever

Amy LedermanJun 28, 2018

48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #10

Hillel GoldbergJun 28, 2018

A tale of two princes

Jonathan TobinJun 28, 2018

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Jun
29
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Jun 29 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:00 pm Shabbat in the Park (HEA)
Shabbat in the Park (HEA)
Jun 29 @ 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Pre-Shabbat pool party hosted by HEA at JCC. With pizza dinner and activities.
6:00 pm Learning Shabbat (Emanuel)
Learning Shabbat (Emanuel)
Jun 29 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Shabbat learning series at Temple Emanuel with oneg, services and BYO picnic dinner. Upcoming dates/speakers are: 6/8: Rabbi Naomi Levy, faith spirituality and healing 6/22: Rabbi Eliot Baskin 6/29: Rabbi Joe Black
6:00 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
Jun 29 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s musical Shabbat, followed by kiddush and vegetarian potluck dinner.
7:00 pm Chinese Shabbat (MoHo)
Chinese Shabbat (MoHo)
Jun 29 @ 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Communal monthly BYOB Shabbat meal at Moishe House, in June featuring classic Chinese dishes.
Jun
30
Sat
9:00 am Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Jun 30 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Bi-monthly discussion of the weekly Torah portion led by Rabbi Fred Greene, with a bagels & coffee breakfast. At Har HaShem, 3950 Baseline Road.
10:00 am Family Shabbat in the Park (B’na...
Family Shabbat in the Park (B’na...
Jun 30 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
B’nai Havurah’s outdoor Shabbat with children’s services, music, picnic lunch and crafts. In Observatory Park, 2390 East Warren Ave. Also meeting: 7/21: Greenway Park, Stapleton
5:00 pm JTown Summertime Bash
JTown Summertime Bash
Jun 30 @ 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Summertime get together hosted by J Town at Washington Park (area 3A).  With burgers, dessert and lawn games.
Jul
1
Sun
12:00 am Summer Picnic (Cheyenne)
Summer Picnic (Cheyenne)
Jul 1 @ 12:00 am – 2:30 pm
Annual summer barbecue/picnic at Mt. Sinai in Cheyenne with potluck (non-dairy) sides. Featuring song and dance performance from Israeli Scouts.
12:00 pm JCC Pool Parties
JCC Pool Parties
Jul 1 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Outdoor pool parties at the JCC. Upcoming dates are: 7/1, noon-3pm, carnival pool party 8/5, noon-3pm, pirate pool party

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN