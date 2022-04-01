Cross-border chesed

Cracow’s JCC aids refugees from Ukraine in their homeland and in Poland

How much assistance can a JCC with 750 members, in US terms, says executive director Jonathan Ornstein — offer in a huge refugee crisis?

A lot, Cracow’s JCC has shown during the war in Ukraine.

As of last count, the fighting in Ukraine has displaced some four million Ukrainians, and the JCC has reached out to many of them.

The JCC, according to an information sheet it distributed as the war marked its first month, “continues to function seven days a week, 14 hours a day, as a collection and distribution point for food, medicine, hygienic supplies, toys and clothing.”

“Between 300 and 500 Ukrainians a day come in to take whatever supplies they need and are met by our Ukrainian speakers who welcome them and offer assistance,” the JCC stated.

“So far [approximately] 8,500 Ukrainians have received over 20 tons of necessary supplies . . . in our building. We have also begun offering on site meals, and 200 free meals a day are served in our building.”

The JCC also:

is “part of the Jewish crisis response network set up and based in Warsaw and [is] coordinating with local Polish Jewish organizations to provide services and share information.”

has “partnered with four local NGOs to run and equip one of the central refugee hubs for Ukrainians coming to Cracow. Staffed by Ukrainian speakers, it also has on site housing for 100 refugees and [is] providing food as well as laundry services for all the residents.”

has “partnered with the Polish Scouts to establish a presence at the Cracow Central Train Station where we have purchased 50 beds and [is] providing supplies to refugees.”

has “purchased vital medical supplies in Poland and delivered them into Ukraine to the hospital near the Yavoriv Military Base that was bombed by Russia on March 13.”

provides “transport for Ukrainians who are traveling onward via Poland to other countries in Europe and Israel by purchasing plane and train tickets. So far we have helped transport 200+ Ukrainians.”

has sent “truckloads of supplies to other refugee centers in Cracow, to the border, and to numerous points, including hospitals inside Ukraine.”

has worked “with and financially support[ed] a local partner that brings supplies to the border and into Lviv for distribution across Ukraine, and brings people to Poland. Over 3,000 people have escaped Ukraine this way since the war began.”

worked with [the local partner] on the Ukrainian side of the Korczowa border crossing to provide Ukrainians waiting to enter Poland with warm food, medical care and sanitary supplies.”

is working “to provide food to 280 elderly Ukrainian Jews in smaller towns in the Kiev and Cherkasy regions of Ukraine.”

has “partnered with a local university and an Israeli NGO to train 60 local psychologists to deal with refugee trauma.”

has “outfitted and opened a mother and child space with a local partner that provides day care for 25 young children, and Polish and English classes, psychological counseling, and job training for their mothers in a warm, cozy environment.”