I’ve got my costume all figured out for Purim — Jacobim Mugatu from the classic early aughts movie “Zoolander.” There’s a line of his that since Oct. 7 has been on repeat in my head: “I feel like I’m taking crazy pills!”

As a holiday that celebrates the joy of survival and resilience, Purim has stymied many of us this year. Jews still captive in Gaza. Israeli soldiers dying on the front lines. Diaspora Jewry under attack. Hamas continuing to treat its citizens as cannon fodder. And we’re expected to party?

Then it hit me: We are living the central concept of Purim — v’nahafoch hu, reality is not what it seems. But we’re still in the phase where Haman is hellbent on destruction. We’re in the phase the Megillah instructs us to achieve, where one cannot distinguish good from evil.

That topsy-turviness is a defining aspect of our post-Oct. 7 reality.

The post-factual world that has manifested over the past 15-20 years has only become more extreme, where confirmation bias above all else is the key component to how many people process information.

Up can be down, black can be white. Thus:

Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for regime change in Israel, as if there is a political opposition ready to take the helm, clamoring for this war to be prosecuted differently (there isn’t).

Israel is presented as a pariah in traditional and social media, but every day I’m getting news bulletins with pictures of Israel’s President Herzog and Prime Minister Netanyahu meeting with government leaders from across the world.

Non-Jewish “intellectuals” inform Jews that they do not understand what occurred during the Holocaust (see London Review of Books).

Hezbollah fires hundreds of rockets on civilian areas of Northern Israel, but Israel is the aggressor.

Further, hundreds of thousands of Israelis, forced to evacuate, basically do not exist according to international (non-) coverage.

Neither does sexual assault — even if one is literally watching a video of it.

In an attempt to subvert the legislative process, Rep. Elisabeth Epps talks about the IDF “livestreaming a trail of tears,” as if the horrors of Oct. 7 were not livestreamed and witnessed by anyone on social media.

Echoing in my mind — “Doesn’t anyone notice this?” Mugatu’s shriek about Zoolander’s one look that is celebrated as three distinct ones.

So how to celebrate Purim in 2024? I say, lean into it. It may be a relief to have an entire day where the absurdity of our current reality is not only acknowledged but celebrated. And with a much needed message of hope, as all of us will pray that we receive the salvation that Esther and her people did so long ago.

