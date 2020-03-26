IJN
Saturday, March 28, 2020 -
Coronavirus: What will the seder be like?

Coronavirus: What will the seder be like?

Andrea JacobsMar 26, 2020Local, News0

Passover, we are told to personally feel as though we escaped Egyptian bondage for freedom. On the evening of this coming April 8, when we open our Haggadahs, our bondage will not be a historical memory. The COVID-19 pandemic has made slaves of us all in one way or another. Contagion avoidance is our kingdom, […]
Andrea Jacobs

IJN Senior Writer | andrea@ijn.com

