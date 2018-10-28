IJN
Search
LOG IN
Sunday, October 28, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home News Local Community vigil for Pittsburgh victims, Oct. 28

Community vigil for Pittsburgh victims, Oct. 28

IJN StaffOct 28, 2018Local, News, slider0

Like

JEWISHcolorado is holding a community solidarity vigil Sunday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m., at Temple Emanuel, in response to the mass killing at the Pittsburgh, Pa. synagogue, Tree of Life. Eleven people were killed in the shooting. Robert Bowers, a white supremacist, has been taken into custody. IJN will have full coverage in the Nov. 2 edition.

Confirmed speakers include Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Governor John Hickenlooper’s office, the chiefs of police of both Denver and Aurora, as well as Jewish, Christian and Muslim clergy.

IJN Staff

Related articles

Lara Diamond

Jewish genealogy: Suddenly you have 50 cousins — how?

Andrea JacobsOct 25, 2018

Clockwise from left: Leslie Cockburn; Ted Cruz; Andrew Gillum; Steve King (Getty Images)

Election ’18: Each side looks for vulnerabilities

Ron Kampeas, JTAOct 25, 2018

An iconic Rube Goldberg cartoon used on a US postal stamp.

Rube Goldberg comes back to life

JTAOct 25, 2018

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Oct
28
Sun
6:00 pm Film Screening: ‘The Invisibles’...
Film Screening: ‘The Invisibles’...
Oct 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Temple Shalom screens ‘The Invisibles’, about four Holocaust survivors who survive in Berlin after it was declared ‘Judenfrei’.
7:00 pm Music @ the J (Boulder)
Music @ the J (Boulder)
Oct 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Monthly musical series at Boulder JCC. Upcoming dates/concerts are: 10/28: If It Ain’t Got that Swing: Swing-era jazz 12/24: Klezmania 1/13 You’ve Got a Friend: A Tribute to Carole King 2/10: Celebrating Sondheim: A Little[...]
Oct
29
Mon
11:00 am Hebrew Reading Class (BMH-BJ)
Hebrew Reading Class (BMH-BJ)
Oct 29 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Learn how to read Hebrew with Reb Noam Horowitz. At BMH-BJ.
5:30 pm Beginning Hebrew (Salt Lake)
Beginning Hebrew (Salt Lake)
Oct 29 @ 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Nine-week beginning Hebrew course (modern and biblical), meeting Mondays at Salt Lake JCC.
7:00 pm Hebrew Nights (TJE)
Hebrew Nights (TJE)
Oct 29 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Ten-part Hebrew language series at The Jewish Experience, with three tracks: Hebrew reading for beginners; Hebrew reading comprehension; conversational Hebrew ulpan.
7:15 pm Tell Me More Series (BMH-BJ)
Tell Me More Series (BMH-BJ)
Oct 29 @ 7:15 pm – 8:15 pm
Series with Rabbi Yaakov Chaitovksy developing the fundamentals of Judaism that you already know. At BMH-BJ. Sessions/dates are: Aug. 13, 20, 27: Getting Ready for a Truly Meaningful Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur & Sukkot Oct.[...]
Oct
30
Tue
10:15 am Book Discussion: The Remnant
Book Discussion: The Remnant
Oct 30 @ 10:15 am – 11:15 pm
Dr. Othniel Seiden discusses his historical novel that takes place in occupied Ukraine during the Holocaust. Part of JFS@JCC Senior Connections. In the MACC Boardroom.
1:00 pm Kavod on the Road: Rembrandt Exh...
Kavod on the Road: Rembrandt Exh...
Oct 30 @ 1:00 pm
Kavod on the Road visits Denver Art Museum for a tour of ‘Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker’. Leaving from HEA.
1:30 pm Writing Your Life Story Workshop...
Writing Your Life Story Workshop...
Oct 30 @ 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm
Six-week creative writing course led by Pattie Logan and Jean Suffin Unger. With writing, discussion and breakout sessions. Registration required. At Boulder JCC.
5:30 pm The Shmorg (TJE)
The Shmorg (TJE)
Oct 30 @ 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Weekly learning opportunity at The Jewish Experience, choosing from a variety of classes with a dinner buffet. Topics/lecturers include: Danny Wolfe: From Philosophy to Practice: What they didn’t teach you in Hebrew school Rochel Goldbaum:[...]

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



Subscribe to the IJN