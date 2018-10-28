Community vigil for Pittsburgh victims, Oct. 28

JEWISHcolorado is holding a community solidarity vigil Sunday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m., at Temple Emanuel, in response to the mass killing at the Pittsburgh, Pa. synagogue, Tree of Life. Eleven people were killed in the shooting. Robert Bowers, a white supremacist, has been taken into custody. IJN will have full coverage in the Nov. 2 edition.

Confirmed speakers include Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Governor John Hickenlooper’s office, the chiefs of police of both Denver and Aurora, as well as Jewish, Christian and Muslim clergy.