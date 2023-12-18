Area synagogues targeted in Shabbat swatting incident

Several Denver area synagogues were targeted on Shabbat morning, Dec. 16, with bomb threats, all of which were hoaxes, according to Kevin Farrington and Philip Niedringhaus of the Secure Community Network. They referred to it as a swatting incident.

Among the synagogues targeted were Har HaShem in Boulder and Temple Emanuel in Denver.

The threats were received via email from a group calling itself Cut the Weak.

Niedringhaus, SCN regional director, confirmed to the Intermountain Jewish News that it was the same hoax that targeted Har Shalom in Missoula, Montana late last week.

The email hoax did not come out of the blue, Farrington, SCN advisor for Colorado, told the IJN on Sunday, Dec. 17.

“It’s been happening all over the place,” he said. “It happens in bursts,” he said, with geographical areas targeted one at a time.

The Dec. 16 threat targeted 150 organizations across five states. Six were in Colorado.

That the threat wasn’t unexpected speaks to the SCN model, which keeps its regional advisors abreast of threats from across the country. SCN had been seeing this particular hoax, which came in email form and contained a bomb threat, in over 20 states in the week prior.

All reports go to the central duty desk in Chicago which operates 24-7.

Regional advisors, such as Farrington, receive desk duty alerts, which he says can be up to 40 a day.

Each includes a summary, which may include suspicious individuals and describe the type of threat and its credibility level.

The hoax that targeted Colorado last week was deemed non-credible, with no “legitimate devices or threats located,” said Farrington.

Nevertheless, each threat must be investigated thoroughly, he said. This can take the form of reviewing security camera footage to searching the physical premises of the targeted location.

A previous version of the hoax included what Farrington called “a pseudo ransom element.”

JEWISHcolorado, which facilitates the local SCN desk, sent out a statement on Saturday apologizing for communicating on Shabbat, but informing the community about the threat and deeming it non-credible. Some of the impacted synagogues did the same.

SCN has a “unique relationship” with the FBI, said Farrington. Its duty desk has a direct link to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center.

On the local level, SCN’s regional advisors have relationships with local law enforcement, including the FBI, whose office in Colorado Springs first alerted SCN on Dec. 16 to the hoax.

The collaborative approach sees SCN playing a key role in intelligence collection and training local institutions.

The criminal justice portion is pursued by law enforcement.

With regard to this hoax, Farrington wants to reassure the Jewish community that the threats are taken seriously and that some arrests have even been made outside of Colorado.

The collaboration, and specifically the work of the duty desk, enable SCN and law enforcement to “respond appropriately” when an event like that of Saturday’s occurs.

The aim of the swatting, he said, is to cause disruption. While determining that a hoax is non-credible is time consuming and uses significant human resources, SCN processes help lessen the disruption that bad actors seek to create.

