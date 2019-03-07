Coloradans turning to Naale in Israel for high school

Opening night for Boulder Jewish Festival, screening ‘It Must Schwing: The Blue Note Story’ about how two German-Jewish Holocaust refugees popularized American jazz. With jazz reception. At Boulder JCC.
An 80-year-old travels to Vienna in search of the former Nazi officer who might have executed his parents in Slovakia. Part of Boulder Jewish Film Festival. At Dairy Center. Also screening March 12, 1pm and[...]
Monthly interfaith book study at Beth Evergreen with Rabbi Jamie Arnold and Tara Saltzman. Discussing ‘Sarah Laughed: Modern Lessons from the Wisdom & Stories of Biblical Women’ by Vanessa L. Ochs. (Jan. 26 session rescheduled[...]