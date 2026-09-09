Cleaning the Wall

Prayer notes placed between the stones of the Western Wall in Jerusalem over the past six months have been removed and taken for burial, as is customary every year ahead of the Jewish High Holidays.

Tens of thousands of notes from 140 countries around the world were sent over the past year for placement in the Wall.

The notes were physically placed by world leaders, Israeli soldiers, citizens and tourists, but also sent from enemy countries or states considered hostile to Israel, such as Iran, Yemen, Iraq, Qatar, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sudan, Jordan, Egypt and Kazakhstan, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation said.

Hundreds of notes are sent every day through the Western Wall Heritage Foundation website, in addition to hundreds of thousands of notes personally placed between the stones by worshippers and visitors throughout the year.

The notes mailed from hostile countries were notably moving requests, particularly prayers for peace, reconciliation and the establishment of ties between peoples and countries.

Friendly countries that sent notes include the US, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Ukraine and Canada.

Notes were sent from more distant and “unexpected places,” including India, South Africa, Indonesia, Taiwan, Jamaica, Kenya and Nigeria.

The removal of the prayer notes was accompanied by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the rabbi of the Western Wall and the holy sites.

He offered a prayer for the unity of the Jewish people and for the acceptance of the prayers contained in the thousands of notes.

They were removed in accordance with Jewish law, using gloves and disposable wooden tools, to preserve the sanctity of the site and the personal contents of the notes.

They were collected in special sacks and will be buried on the Mount of Olives alongside worn-out religious books and other sacred texts in accordance with the Jewish practice of genizah.

The notes are collected twice a year, ahead of Rosh Hashanah and Passover.