Charlotte Fortner

Charlotte Newman Fortner, longtime owner and operator of Furniture Galleries, passed away May 18, 2017, in Denver. She was 99. Rabbi Steven Foster and Cantor Regina Heit officiated at the May 21 graveside service at Emanuel Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“My mother was the ultimate lady who was always generous and ready to help those in need,” said daughter Nanci Shapiro. “She was married to two very different men who both adored her, and she made them very happy.

“She lived a long and full life, and passed away peacefully.”

Charlotte Richman, who was born Sept. 11, 1917, graduated East High School and attended DU for two years.

She married Charles Newman on Aug. 1 1938. He died on Jan. 24, 1964.

On Oct. 15, 1965, she married Seymour Fortner. Mr. Fortner died in 2005.

Mrs. Fortner, an interior designer, worked side-by-side with her first husband at Lowry Furniture and then opened Furniture Galleries.

After her second marriage, Mrs. Fortner retired and spent her winters in Palm Springs, Calif., and summers in Denver.

She was a lifetime member of Temple Emanuel.

Mrs. Fortner is survived by daughter Nanci (Michael) Shapiro; grandchildren Robyn (Andrew) Lubatty, Charles (Natasha) Shapiro and Simcha (Beth) Shapiro; and great-grandchildren Sara Shapiro, Matthew Lubatty, Rebecca Lubatty, Tyler Shapiro, Hazel Newman, Neshama Shapiro, Elli Shapiro, Sophie Shapiro, Pinchas Shapiro, Esti Shapiro, Raphael Shapiro and Maggie Singer.

She was predeceased by her son Donald Newman.

Contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel, Shalom Park or Abode Hospice.

