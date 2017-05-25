Last week, two local news outlets tackled the story of the Central Library on 14th and Broadway. Coincidence? Not likely, because apparently the problems there have become increasingly acute in the past couple of years.

9News sent a reporter undercover. What he revealed was truly disturbing: drug dealing inside and outside the library, including in areas with children and teens; IV drug use inside the library; promiscuity in library bathrooms.

CPR’s Colorado Matters story was not undercover; it didn’t mention any of the ugly details of the 9News story. The crux of the CPR story was that the Central branch has turned into a day shelter.

Anyone who has been there knows it’s a hangout for the itinerant. In a perhaps naïve way, I used to think this was a good thing. Sometimes people just need a place to go. I know I’ve used libraries in every city I’ve lived in to while away a quiet afternoon.

Unfortunately, the situation downtown has become very different: a permanent home for the homeless. One theory is that shutting down homeless camps, as Mayor Hancock has done, has simply shifted the population. Of course, not all homeless people bring problems, but there are serious, unaddressed mental health and drug addiction issues in downtown’s homeless population.

As an avid library user, I was deeply saddened by the story. DPL, the mayor and the City Council must figure out a way to remedy the situation. A library should be a safe and homey space — which most of DPL’s branches are. I hope the Central branch can get back to that.

