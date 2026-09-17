BVSD Superintendent Anderson: I ‘own’ the systemic failure

The agreement between the ADL and Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) includes sweeping changes at the school district, including the designation of an executive-level staff member to serve as the district’s Title VI director and compliance officer.

Dr. Rob Anderson, superintendent at the school district, discussed his initial thoughts on the agreement with the ADL.

“That situation that happened to the student was unacceptable and there were some systemic failures that we needed to remedy immediately,” Anderson told the IJN.

“So we started on a lot of common ground. It took maybe five weeks from the first conversation to a signed agreement. We mediated over multiple days, and I participated in all of those sessions. I think three full days is what we set aside.

“We started with a lot of common ground and worked together get the agreement to a place where we both felt like things were needed to be.”

In the case of Boulder Valley, the harassment of one student snowballed into the Title VI complaint by the ADL.

“Those are questions that I ask myself,” Anderson said, “when you have systems and structures that are designed to support students, how does something like this happen?

“In the agreement, we’ve actually created new structures and support to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“When you have 56 schools, 27,000 students, how do you have the quality controls to respond to acts of anti-Semitism or Title VI violations? And how do you have incidents that happen to an individual not be treated always as an individual incident?

“These things are connected.”

In addition to the designation of a staff member to oversee the district’s response to allegations of harassment, Boulder Valley has agreed to create a superintendent advisory group to open dialogue at the district level.

“You need to have some centralized expectations and reporting and then oversight,” said Anderson, in his sixth year as superintendent of the district.

“We feel having a dedicated executive director overseeing Title VI and developing a standard operating procedure, providing additional training to teachers and administrators, and really elevating the importance of that systemically, not just through our school district, but through the community, we feel are the right first moves.

“Then, by establishing an advisory group where we can review the data on a quarterly basis . . . we’ll respond with additional training, expectation setting, and so on.

“I’ve accepted full accountability because these are systemic issues which I own and, as the person in charge I have the authority and ability to change.

“There were systemic failures, not the failures of one school or one person, but the system.”

The agreement with the ADL comes in the wake of tense times in Boulder. This past June 1 was the one-year anniversary of the firebombing of Run For Their Lives participants at the Pearl Street Mall.

“When I look at the Pearl Street attack just a year ago, and I look at this incident, I would say that yes, anti-Semitism is on the rise, unfortunately,” Anderson said, “not just in our community, but across the country. I think there’s lots of evidence.

“These issues aren’t just school issues, these are community issues. So as superintendent, my responsibility is to make sure that we create the right conditions and environments so all kids can come to school and feel safe, and I’m committed to doing that.

“Students shouldn’t have to hide their Jewish identity when they come to school because they’re in fear of being harassed.

“And we’re going to step in and make sure that we do the right things to ensure that doesn’t happen.”

© IJN 2026