IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, January 4, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Blogs Now it’s burial that’s under fire in Europe

Now it’s burial that’s under fire in Europe

Rocky Mountain JewJan 04, 2018Blogs, Opinion, Rocky Mountain Jew0

Like
The St Pancras Coroner's Office (Jewish Chronicle)

The St Pancras Coroner’s Office (Jewish Chronicle)

As secularism becomes an ever more dominant force in Europe, new ways are discovered to suppress age-old religious traditions.

Much of this “secularism” has less to do with pure philosophy than it does to do with anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. There’s a lot of tribalism in Europe, which means a rejection of minorities’ cultural and religious norms. Turns out the new dogma of “multiculturalism” isn’t as deeply ingrained as some would hope.

What it means, though, is that there are ever new ways for cooperation and collaboration between minority communities — specifically Jews and Muslims. There’s always a silver lining, and in this case, it’s the opportunity for two communities often at odds due to geopolitics, to explore what they share. Circumcision, kashrut, religious education, forced integration — and now, burial. These are all issues under fire in many European countries that directly impact both Muslims and Jews.

Last week, Britain’s Jewish Chronicle reported that a London coroner is delaying Jewish funerals, saying “no death with be prioritised in any way.” According to both Islamic and Jewish law, a burial should take place as soon as possible following a death. Both the Jewish and Muslim communities in the area have reported delays with regards to burial.

But respect for faith groups is obviously not particularly important to Mary Hassell, the senior coroner at St Pancras coroner’s office, who has stated that when it comes to releasing bodies, she will not take religious sensibilities into account. Hassell is also putting the kibosh on shemira, a fundamental Jewish practice that ensures a body is never alone until the moment it is buried.

The disregard of these religious practices is repugnant, especially as Hassell’s actions will impact people during what is already an emotionally trying chapter in their lives. So much for multiculturalism — guess that only applies to things like exotic food and foreign film, but not to the rituals that are actually important to those other cultural groups.

But the silver lining: Jews and Muslims are already cooperating on publicizing and fighting this policy. In all their anti-religion policies, European governments are succeeding in transforming themselves into a common enemy. We’re not sure that was their goal.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Related articles

Fools prophesy — Iran is no exception

Hillel GoldbergJan 04, 2018

Defining ‘occupied’ and the semantic battle

Jonathan TobinJan 04, 2018

Jewish penicillin

Tehilla R. GoldbergJan 04, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Jan
5
Fri
all-day Rabbi Mark Washofsky, Scholar-in...
Rabbi Mark Washofsky, Scholar-in...
Jan 5 – Jan 7 all-day
Rabbi Mark Washofsky visits Temple Sinai as rabbi in residence. Events include Friday night discussion and oneg; Shabbat morning minyan, lecture and brunch; Sunday morning, discussion on ethics and Jewish law.
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Jan 5 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:45 pm Israel Through Multiple Lenses (...
Israel Through Multiple Lenses (...
Jan 5 @ 5:45 pm – 7:15 pm
Monthly series at Rodef Shalom exploring Israel through multiple narratives. With light meal and discussion. Followed by Friday night services. Sept. 8, Osnat Fox, ‘Israel – The Balance and Challenges of a Jewish and Democratic[...]
6:00 pm First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
Jan 5 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s monthly “First Friday” Shabbat program, in January with Sam Boyd discussing ‘The Development of the Hebrew Bible’. Services at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and discussion.
6:00 pm Installation Service, Aspen Jewi...
Installation Service, Aspen Jewi...
Jan 5 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Special Friday night service at Aspen Jewish Congregation, installing Rabbi Emily Segal. With musical guest Elana Arian.
6:00 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Jan 5 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Twice monthly musical Kabbalat Shabbat at Temple Micah with Rabbi Adam Morris and Hal Aqua.
6:30 pm Friday Night Live! (JOI)
Friday Night Live! (JOI)
Jan 5 @ 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Friday night service and Shabbat dinner hosted by Aish/JOI. Geared toward young professionals. Held at a private home.
Jan
6
Sat
5:45 pm PJ Havdalah Shabbat (Boulder)
PJ Havdalah Shabbat (Boulder)
Jan 6 @ 5:45 pm – 7:15 pm
PJ Havdalah at Bonai Shalom, with songs and stories.
Jan
7
Sun
9:00 am Sinai Sundays: Progressive Halacha
Sinai Sundays: Progressive Halacha
Jan 7 @ 9:00 am – 10:25 am
Eleven-part series with Rabbi Rick Rheins exploring halachic responses to ethical and ritual issues facing modern Jews. Using the second volume of Reform Responsa for the 21st Century. At Temple Sinai.
10:00 am Hebrew Storytime
Hebrew Storytime
Jan 7 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Monthly Hebrew storytime at Temple Emanuel for kids, ages 3-6, led by Ellie Rifkin. In conjunction with Israeli American Council.

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN