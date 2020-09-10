Bonnie Handler

Bonnie Rae (Sunshine) Handler, a native Denverite, devoted wife, mother and friend and a successful businesswoman, passed away Aug. 31, 2020, in Denver. The family held a private service. Feldman Mortuary made the funeral arrangements.

Bonnie Sunshine was born Sept. 5, 1946, in Denver and attended George Washington High School.

She married Alan Jay Handler on Dec. 17, 1966.

Shortly after the birth of their two children, the family moved to Los Angeles.

They later moved to Fountain Valley, Calif., where the Handlers lived for over 25 years.

Mrs. Handler, a successful financial officer at various corporations, cherished her role as mother, wife, sister, daughter and friend more than anything, her family said.

After residing in Laguna Niguel, Calif., the couple lived in Henderson, Nev., before returning to Denver in July, 2018.

Mrs. Handler fought a lengthy battle against Lewey Body Dementia.

Bonnie Rae Handler is survived by her husband Alan Handler; daughter Stephanie (Mark) and son Ken (Carrie); grandchildren Mason and Hannah and Grace, Mary and Holly; and sisters Merrily (Steve) Reflow, Gayle (David) Weinstein and Barbara Dunevitz.

