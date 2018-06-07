IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, June 8, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Bill of Rights

Bill of Rights

Shana GoldbergJun 07, 2018Columns, Opinion, Snapshot0

Like

I am not a gun person. I’ve never handled a gun, nor do I want to. But when I see calls for the repeal of the Second Amendment I am very concerned. A detail often lost in the debate about the Second Amendment is that it’s the second of the ten amendments that comprise the Bill of Rights. In other words, it’s a package deal. If we decide that one of the 10 is outdated, it puts the remaining nine on the chopping block.

It’s easy to make the link between a protection of instruments of death and the mass killings we’ve tragically witnessed all too often recently. But dig around the Bill of Rights more deeply and you’ll find that some of the other amendments can also — albeit circuitously — lead to loss of life.

Freedom of religion (first amendment) has led to children dying when their parents forbade them from receiving life-saving medical treatment out of religious grounds (e.g. Jehovah’s Witnesses).

Protection against illegal search and seizure (fourth amendment) has led to criminals being set free out of procedural grounds. Just last month a man in Denver was released from prison because a judge hadn’t signed a valid arrest warrant; four days later he stabbed someone to death.

The founding fathers decided that the benefits of these amendments outweighed their ills. I tend to agree, as I believe most Americans do. Every freedom comes with both personal responsibility and the potential for misuse. The price of the Second Amendment can be high. But repealing could end up leading to “throwing out the baby with the bathwater.”

Shana Goldberg may be reached at shana@ijn.com

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostRick Bugdanowitz
Shana Goldberg

IJN Assistant Publisher | shana@ijn.com

Related articles

Lionel Messi at Melbourne Cricket Ground, 2017. (Quinn Rooney/Getty)

Why a soccer hooligan is smiling

Rocky Mountain JewJun 07, 2018

Rick Bugdanowitz

IJN StaffJun 07, 2018

48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #8

Shana GoldbergJun 07, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Jun
8
Fri
6:00 pm CHAIR-ity Barbecue (Evergreen)
CHAIR-ity Barbecue (Evergreen)
Jun 8 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Barbecue and carnival fundraiser for Cong. Beth Evergreen. With sanctuary chair auction and face painting.
6:00 pm Learning Shabbat (Emanuel)
Learning Shabbat (Emanuel)
Jun 8 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Shabbat learning series at Temple Emanuel with oneg, services and BYO picnic dinner. Upcoming dates/speakers are: 6/8: Rabbi Naomi Levy, faith spirituality and healing 6/22: Rabbi Eliot Baskin 6/29: Rabbi Joe Black
6:00 pm Shabbat in the Park (Colo. Spgs.)
Shabbat in the Park (Colo. Spgs.)
Jun 8 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Summertime outdoor Shabbat service and potluck dinner hosted by Temple Shalom. Dates/locations are: 6/8, Monument Valley Park 7/13, American the Beautiful Park 8/10, Garden of the Gods Park
7:00 pm Cheese Making Workshop (MoHo)
Cheese Making Workshop (MoHo)
Jun 8 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Hands-on cheese-making workshop at Moishe House with Dylan Crane, also with pasta dinner and introduction to kosher eating.
7:00 pm Shabbat Under the Stars (Rodef)
Shabbat Under the Stars (Rodef)
Jun 8 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Rodef Shalom’s summer-time Friday night outdoor service, with an instrumental ensemble from Shir Rodef accompanied by Cantor Saul Rosenthal.
Jun
9
Sat
10:00 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Jun 9 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.
Jun
10
Sun
9:00 am JWV Post 344 Meeting
JWV Post 344 Meeting
Jun 10 @ 9:00 am – 11:30 am
Jewish War Veterans Denver Post 344 meeting with lox & bagels breakfast. Held monthly at Temple Sinai.
9:30 am Hebrew Crash Course (JOI@Aish)
Hebrew Crash Course (JOI@Aish)
Jun 10 @ 9:30 am – 12:30 pm
Five-session crash course in reading Hebrew, taught by the staff of JOI@Aish Denver. Meeting for five Sundays, beginning Jan. 15.
9:30 am L’Chaim Conference
L’Chaim Conference
Jun 10 @ 9:30 am – 3:45 pm
Annual aging and wellness informational workshop for boomers and beyond hosted by Kavod Senior Life and other organizations. Keynote speaker is Rabbi Naomi Levy. At Temple Emanuel.
10:00 am JGSCO Annual Meeting
JGSCO Annual Meeting
Jun 10 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Jewish Genealogical Society’s annual meeting, with brunch, elections and informational sessions. At East Side Kosher Deli.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN