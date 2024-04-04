Joseph, we need to talk. Call it a “come to me-sus” meeting, if you will.

Let’s start right there, shall we? The Vice President publicly defended your hot mic remark about having a “come to Jesus” meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu saying, “some of us grew up in communities when a ‘come to Jesus talk’ is about having a serious talk, based on candor.”

It should be obvious, especially within the ranks of the supposedly liberal party, that some of us did not grow up in those “communities.” A person who definitely did not grow up in such a community is the Prime Minister of the State of Israel.

Benjamin Netanyahu diplomatically dismissed the insult by saying he had not heard of this expression, but Netanyahu is as nimble a speaker of English as there is and he knows what you meant. We all know that despite the Vice President’s prevarication, “come to Jesus” really means what it has always meant, conversion to your point of view.

Joseph, if you don’t get why it’s offensive to speak about the leader of the only Jewish country in the world needing to “come to Jesus,” then I guess you never really learned the lesson of why it was a problem to refer to Barack Obama as “clean.”

If you were just another Joe, it would be easy to forgive you, but as President of the United States the things you say can’t be simply written off. Since it seems that this is just one thing you do not understand, it’s time for you to come to me-sus.

Joseph, Jews have a different expression for what the Vice President says you meant, tuches offen tisch. One could translate this as having a serious talk, based on candor, but it far more eloquently describes putting an important piece of anatomy on the table instead of just cards. So, tuches offen tisch, let’s speak honestly.

Following Oct. 7, you appeared to be a unique friend. You flew to the collective bedside of the Israeli people in an unprecedented act of compassion by a world leader.

That was followed by a nationally televised address from the Oval Office, putting the full weight of the American presidency behind Israel as it girded for a war that you knew would beget enormous bloodshed on the Palestinian side.

Tying the war in Israel to the war in Ukraine, you forcefully made the case for why the US needs to support its allies against the enemies of freedom. You told the American people that in a fight of good against evil, we have to be on the side of the good.

It was the kind of moment when a President defines the trajectory of American foreign policy for a generation.

In all candor, to say that the initiative you showed that night became a dumpster fire is an insult to dumpster fires. Instead of rallying to the flag, Republicans in Congress used this as just another political wedge issue to humiliate you and prove your powerlessness against the orange-faced shadow president lurking in the wings.

You also clearly misread the trajectory of the Democratic party, apparently still believing that there would be support for protecting the Jewish state and combating terrorism, only to be rewarded with street protests and primary campaigns seizing the opportunity to cut off an ally that a growing population of Democratic activists hate.

Thirsting for a political victory to douse the flames and unable to influence either Republicans or Democrats at home, you decided that it is Benjamin Netanyahu who needs to “come to Jesus.”

You want Benjamin Netanyahu to acknowledge some truths.

OK, how about we all do that?

It’s evident that Bibi has no plan for the war or its aftermath, be it because of his desire to prolong the conflict to remain in power or the equally likely possibility that he just has no clue what to do next. But, tuches offen tisch Joseph, he’s not the only one. You don’t have a clue either. His stated aim of “total victory” is a myth, but no more of a myth than the tale that you spin of a “revitalized Palestinian Authority” taking control of Gaza or a “demilitarized Palestinian state” that has no indigenous support to speak of.

Joseph, I’ll tell you what, you answer one simple question, and we can end our talk: “Who?” Who will lead this revitalized PA or demilitarized Palestinian state? Abbas won’t revitalize himself, so who will replace him?

The leading choice in Palestinian polls is Marwan Barghouti, currently in an Israeli jail for terrorism and murder. Do you want Israel to release him? Is that because releasing Yahiya Sinwar worked out so well?

If not Barghouti, then who? There isn’t anyone in the West Bank or Gaza who isn’t Hamas, Abbas, or Barghouti that has any kind of credibility among Palestinians. So if it’s none of these people, then who is it that stands at the center of the fiction you want Bibi to convert to?

The truth is Joseph, if you had a plan to solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, you would have brought it with you to the White House. You wouldn’t have discovered it after a massacre of Jews and only after your dramatic gesture met with political resistance and failure.

Your hard line on Netanyahu and threats against military backing of Israel have only served to embolden the rest of the world to do the same, accomplishing nothing other than making Israelis in particular and Jews in general fearful that we are about to be abandoned.

Joseph, the honest truth is that you need to stop cowering in fear that the bigoted, left-wing, anti-Israel mob is going to cost you the election. Recognize that the reason why your opponents in the upcoming are clown-car denizens is because America is starved for genuine leadership.

The President Joseph R. Biden who staked out American foreign policy from the Oval Office was such a leader. He’s the Jesus you need to come to.