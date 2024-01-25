How do you overhaul hatred?

The Biden administration wants to “overhaul” the Palestinian Authority so that it can add the Gaza Strip to its rule of the West Bank.

How do you overhaul hatred? That is the ruling sentiment of the Palestinian Authority.

• The head of the PA welcomed the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, calling it “self-defense.” Murder, rape, hidnapping, burning people alive — these are not only the modus operandi of Hamas. They are saluted by the PA. How do you “overhaul” that?

• The PA pays the families of Palestinian terrorists, under its rule, who have murdered the likes of Lucy Dee and her two daughters, the likes of the two Paley brothers, ages six and eight, and the likes of the two Yaniv brothers, young adults — and that’s only a part of the Palestinian yield in 2023 alone, before Oct. 7. How do you “overhaul” that?

• The PA does not arrest, prosecute and convict attempted and real murderers of Israelis. It leaves the dirty work to Israel and then blames Israel for any collateral damage during Israel’s attempts to prevent the murders or to capture the killers. How do you “overhaul” that kind of legal system?

• Officially, the PA holds elections once every four years; in fact, it has not held an election in the last 16 years. The reason is that if it did, the PA would lose power. Hamas would win. Which means that the popular sentiment on the West Bank — not just in Gaza — is with the perpetrators of the atrocities of Oct. 7. How do you “overhaul” not just a political authority but an entire populace that supports the destruction of Israel and the mutilation of its citizens?

People point to the denazification of Germany after WW II. This was not an “overhaul” of Nazi Germany. It was defeated in battle. It was destroyed. If suffered much more civilian damage than Gaza. This did not elicit handwringing among the victorious Allies. The destruction of Germany — all of it, not just its armed forces — was seen as necessary to victory.

Only against that total destruction was the German government, not “overhauled,” but created anew. Only those brave German leaders who dissociated themselves from the Nazis were eligible to hold office in post-war Germany.

To effectuate the same or a similar evisceration of the Palestinian Authority will take years. It will take an imposed government dedicated to genuine democracy and genuine commitment to live in peace with Israel. It will take an entire revamping of the education system in both the West Bank and Gaza.

It will take a lot more than an “overhaul,” and a lot more time than the instant “overhaul” that the Biden administration wants — i.e., the moment the fighting stops in Gaza.

It will take the trial of Palestinian war criminals, just like the denazification of Germany required the Nuremberg trials, the unflinching truth about Nazi Germany’s leaders. The Biden administration envisions no such thing because it keeps meeting with the head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, who has presided over and nurtures the terrorist society that much of the West Bank — not just Gaza — has become. Mahmoud Abbas is one of the leading war criminals in the PA, but Secretary of State Blinken keeps meeting with him. What kind of “overhaul” is that?

Advocacy of the “overhaul” of the PA is tantamount to a denial of the naked truth: the PA is beyond overhaul. It never was committed to peace, from the moment the “Declaration of Principles” were signed on the White House lawn on Sept. 13, 1993. What followed was an increase in Palestinian terrorism, such as bus bombings, and the terrorism has not stopped since, not in practice and not in ideology.

There are peaceful Palestinians. There are potential leaders of a new, replacement for the PA. Yes, the PA needs to be replaced, not “overhauled,” no less than Nazi Germany needed to be replaced. None of the Allies kidded themselves after WW II that Nazi Germany could be “overhauled.” Nothing less than unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany was demanded. Only upon that basis could the Allied proceed to locate genuine leaders of peace in post-WW II Germany. And it wasn’t easy.

The parallel rebuilding of Palestinian civil society must start from scratch. All anti-Israel sentiment must be eradicated. This will take time. The longer the Biden administration kids itself that it will not take time, the less likely it is to happen.

The administration thought it could put an end to the Houthi threat simply by declassifying it as a terrorist group and simply by declaring its war with Saudi Arabia over. The administration did not face the truth about the Houthis. How has that worked out? The tough decisions were merely postponed. That would be precisely the effect of the proposed “overhaul” of the Palestinian Authority.

Meanwhile, Israel will continue to need to fight terrorism — and be blamed for the collateral damage. “Overhauling” the Palestinian Authority is not a methodology to protect Israel, to transform Palestinan society or to forge peace.

