Beyond sour cream vs. applesauce

There’s an all-important debate that sets in this time of year: sour cream or applesauce? That’s right, with the first Chanukah candle mere days away, thought have turned to that all important question: How do you eat your latkes?

If the debate has gotten too heated — or, frankly, dull — here’s a way to spice it up: Seven new latke condiments!

Aly Walansky of the Nosher spoke to people around the country about their unusual latke go-tos, and came up with a selection that sounds rather tasty (the hummus aside; that one’s just weird).

So maybe this year it’s time to break out that bottle of Heinz!

Here is Walansky’s roundup:

Horseradish Cream

“My grandfather was a squishy Eastern European Jewish man with Santa Claus-esque looks, and covered everything under the sun in horseradish cream. I came to expect all forms of veggies that way, including everyone’s favorite Chanukah staple: latkes.

“We’d add extra stinky grated onions to the latke batter, and top them with homemade horseradish in sour cream while they were still hot. It was a much zestier version of the old standby, and I’ve gotten my own kids hooked on topping their latkes with the cheap purple stuff that comes in the jar,” shared my friend Bryce Gruber, a Jewish mom and vlogger.

Greek Yogurt

If you love sour cream with your latkes, Greek yogurt is a comparable condiment: It’s creamy and cool, which offsets the salty, fried latkes, and has a nice tang.

“I like salted Greek yogurt instead of sour cream,” said Milla CK of San Diego. “Greek yogurt has a creamier texture than sour cream, and is closer to labneh.”

Ranch Dressing

Like Greek yogurt or even horseradish cream, ranch dressing makes sense when you think of it as a cooling, creamy dip. Lauren Wire of New York City confessed she dips latkes in ranch, but it’s not about the latkes, exactly . . . “I dip everything in ranch dressing.”

Hummus

Perhaps one of the strangest combinations I discovered was everyone’s favorite chickpea dip. “I put hummus on mine!” Shared Traci Kantowski of Chicago. “Sometimes you just want savory!”

Ketchup

Ketchup may sound like an insane condiment for latkes, but in truth, latkes are just a rounder cousin to the french fry. The combination may be far more common than you think.

“The first time my then-boyfriend now-husband ate latkes, he was adamant that if they are fried potatoes they should be eaten with ketchup. I cried. I’m a strict applesauce or sour cream person. He said, ‘It isn’t dessert, so why would I put sweets on it?’” shared Alix Hoechster.

Curry Ketchup

Never heard of curry ketchup? Well, get acquainted with this spiced, curry-infused ketchup commonly enjoyed in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark. If you like your latkes with plain ketchup, you might really love the addition of a little curry kick to the combination.

“I eat my latkes with curry catsup! I love catsup’s sweet and spicy undertone. I spent a lot of time in Holland, where it’s very popular,” said Rose Kemps of Southern California.

Chutney

Chutneys span sweet and savory and can include a variety of ingredients. But a fruit chutney is pretty similar to an applesauce or pear sauce, so it makes sense to serve something like mango chutney with a savory potato or vegetable latke.

If you’re looking for latkes recipes, navigate to the IJN’s “Latkes” tag. You’ll find everything from the traditional potato to a bright pink beet variety.