IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, December 20, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Blogs Beyond sour cream vs. applesauce

Beyond sour cream vs. applesauce

Rocky Mountain JewDec 19, 2019Blogs, Opinion, Rocky Mountain Jew0

Like

Greek Yogurt makes a refreshing condiment for a hot latke.

There’s an all-important debate that sets in this time of year: sour cream or applesauce? That’s right, with the first Chanukah candle mere days away, thought have turned to that all important question: How do you eat your latkes?

If the debate has gotten too heated — or, frankly, dull — here’s a way to spice it up: Seven new latke condiments!

Aly Walansky of the Nosher spoke to people around the country about their unusual latke go-tos, and came up with a selection that sounds rather tasty (the hummus aside; that one’s just weird).

So maybe this year it’s time to break out that bottle of Heinz!

Here is Walansky’s roundup:

Horseradish Cream

“My grandfather was a squishy Eastern European Jewish man with Santa Claus-esque looks, and covered everything under the sun in horseradish cream. I came to expect all forms of veggies that way, including everyone’s favorite Chanukah staple: latkes. 

“We’d add extra stinky grated onions to the latke batter, and top them with homemade horseradish in sour cream while they were still hot. It was a much zestier version of the old standby, and I’ve gotten my own kids hooked on topping their latkes with the cheap purple stuff that comes in the jar,” shared my friend Bryce Gruber, a Jewish mom and vlogger.

Greek Yogurt

If you love sour cream with your latkes, Greek yogurt is a comparable condiment: It’s creamy and cool, which offsets the salty, fried latkes, and has a nice tang. 

“I like salted Greek yogurt instead of sour cream,” said Milla CK of San Diego. “Greek yogurt has a creamier texture than sour cream, and is closer to labneh.”

Ranch Dressing

Like Greek yogurt or even horseradish cream, ranch dressing makes sense when you think of it as a cooling, creamy dip. Lauren Wire of New York City confessed she dips latkes in ranch, but it’s not about the latkes, exactly . . . “I dip everything in ranch dressing.”

Hummus

Perhaps one of the strangest combinations I discovered was everyone’s favorite chickpea dip. “I put hummus on mine!” Shared Traci Kantowski of Chicago. “Sometimes you just want savory!”

Ketchup

Ketchup may sound like an insane condiment for latkes, but in truth, latkes are just a rounder cousin to the french fry. The combination may be far more common than you think. 

“The first time my then-boyfriend now-husband ate latkes, he was adamant that if they are fried potatoes they should be eaten with ketchup. I cried. I’m a strict applesauce or sour cream person. He said, ‘It isn’t dessert, so why would I put sweets on it?’” shared Alix Hoechster.

Curry Ketchup

Never heard of curry ketchup? Well, get acquainted with this spiced, curry-infused ketchup commonly enjoyed in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark. If you like your latkes with plain ketchup, you might really love the addition of a little curry kick to the combination. 

“I eat my latkes with curry catsup! I love catsup’s sweet and spicy undertone. I spent a lot of time in Holland, where it’s very popular,” said Rose Kemps of Southern California.

Chutney

Chutneys span sweet and savory and can include a variety of ingredients. But a fruit chutney is pretty similar to an applesauce or pear sauce, so it makes sense to serve something like mango chutney with a savory potato or vegetable latke.

If you’re looking for latkes recipes, navigate to the IJN’s “Latkes” tag. You’ll find everything from the traditional potato to a bright pink beet variety.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Related articles

Trump’s executive order: what it said, what it didn’t say

Hillel GoldbergDec 19, 2019

Ukraine: Five-year anniversary

Cnaan Liphshiz, JTADec 19, 2019

Millions in Israeli cybersecurity contracts

JNSDec 19, 2019

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Dec
20
Fri
all-day Chanukah Weekend (Steamboat)
Chanukah Weekend (Steamboat)
Dec 20 – Dec 22 all-day
Shabbat Chanukah celebration hosted by Har Mishpacha in Steamboat Springs. With communal learning throughout Shabbat and Sunday evening menorah lighting.
5:30 pm Colorado Big Sky Chanukah Celebr...
Colorado Big Sky Chanukah Celebr...
Dec 20 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Family Chanukah celebration at HEA, with live music from Jewish country music star Joe Buchanan, happy hour, musical candlelighting, dinner and kids activities.
6:30 pm Sulam Shabbat (Rodef)
Sulam Shabbat (Rodef)
Dec 20 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Special Shabbat at Rodef Shalom focusing on spiritual practice and community building. With dairy/parve potluck dinner.
Dec
21
Sat
12:00 pm Post-Tefillah Programming (HEA)
Post-Tefillah Programming (HEA)
Dec 21 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Post-Tefillah programming at HEA, following of Saturday morning services and Kiddush. Upcoming dates/themes are: Nov. 2, Shochen Ad Nov. 9: Barchu Nov. 16: Ahavah Raba Nov. 23: Sh’ma Nov. 30: V’Ahavta Dec. 7, 14, 21[...]
6:00 pm Family Havdalah & Craft
Family Havdalah & Craft
Dec 21 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Family havdalah at BMH-BJ, with craft making.
6:00 pm Klezfest (Mizel)
Klezfest (Mizel)
Dec 21 @ 6:00 pm – 10:30 pm
Annual klezmer concert hosted by Mizel Museum at the Mercury Café. With Hal Aqua, Joe Black, Steve Brodsky and Hadgaba. With two slots: 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
6:00 pm Vodka & Latkes (Colo. Spgs.)
Vodka & Latkes (Colo. Spgs.)
Dec 21 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Family Chanukah celebration at Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs, with special beverages for the adults.
7:00 pm ABQ Jew Crew Chanukah Party
ABQ Jew Crew Chanukah Party
Dec 21 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
ABQ Jew Crew pre-Chanukah party, with latkes and wine. At 330 Madison St. in Albuquerque.
Dec
22
Sun
9:00 am Clergy Learning Series (Emanuel)
Clergy Learning Series (Emanuel)
Dec 22 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Multi-session clergy learning series at Temple Emanuel exploring specific topics. Upcoming dates/themes: Nov. 5, 12 & 19, noon: The Arc of the Service Dec. 8, 15 & 22, 9am: Walking in a Winter Wonderland Jan.[...]
10:00 am Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
Brotherhood Breakfast (Albuquerque)
Dec 22 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Monthly brotherhood breakfast at Congregation Albert, in September with NM Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Upcoming dates/speakers are: Oct. 20, Mikey Weinstein, Military Religious Freedom Foundation Nov. 17, Film screening: ‘A City Without Jews’ Dec. 22,[...]

IJN Columnists