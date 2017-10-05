IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, October 5, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Bessie Brown

Bessie Brown

IJN StaffOct 05, 2017Obituaries0

Like
Bessie Brown

Bessie Brown

Bessie Vivian Stein Brown, 102, passed away Sept. 21, 2017, at Shalom Park Nursing Home. Rabbi Steven Foster officiated at the Sept. 26 graveside service at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. A memorial reception followed at Temple Emanuel. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mrs. Brown was born Sept. 7, 1915, in San Antonio, Texas to Julius and Rebecca Stein.

She graduated from Pampa High School in Pampa, Texas, in 1932 and earned a BBA from the University of Texas-Austin in 1935 and an MBA in 1938.

Philip P. Brown, her beloved husband of 53 years, predeceased her on March 11, 1994.

A high school business education teacher and guidance counselor, Mrs. Brown taught from the age of 19 to 70 in Texas, Oklahoma and Denver. She retired in 1985.

Mrs. Brown belonged to NCJW and was president of the Tulsa chapter.

She was an active member of the Delta Kappa Gamma honor society of women educators, the American Assn. of University Women and ORT America.

Mrs. Brown belonged to Temple Emanuel and its sisterhood.

After her retirement, she sailed around the world on a Lykes Line freighter when she was 80 and attended a family reunion in Israel at age 91.

Mrs. Brown resided at Kavod Senior Life and Shalom Park Nursing Home for the last 10 years of her life. At the end she received supportive care from The Denver Hospice.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her daughter Safari C. (Ronald) Wasserman of Fairfax, Va., and son Dr. John M. (Ingelise) Brown of Easton, Pa.; grandchildren Micah Wasserman, Miriam Wasserman, Dr. Cari (Matthew Mauro) Brown and Dr. Linda (Benjamin Hodson) Kornfield; and great-granddaughter Violet Vivian Mauro.

Contributions may be made to ORT America, c/o Flo Dubowitz, 9291 E. Oxford Dr., Denver, CO 80237; or Temple Emanuel.

Copyright © 2017 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostEurope’s freedom of (hate) speech
IJN Staff

Related articles

Maintaining relevancy in a dotcom world

Amy LedermanOct 05, 2017

Chasing madness

IJN Editorial StaffOct 05, 2017

Europe’s freedom of (hate) speech

IJN Editorial StaffOct 05, 2017

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Oct
5
Thu
5:00 pm Sushi in the Sukkah (Boulder)
Sushi in the Sukkah (Boulder)
Oct 5 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Sushi in the sukkah for Boulder teens. With shaking the lulav and etrog, and crafts. At Boulder JCC. For Grades 8-12.
Oct
6
Fri
11:30 am Kavod on the Road: Singing in th...
Kavod on the Road: Singing in th...
Oct 6 @ 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
Kavod Senior Life visits the Temple Emanuel sukkah for a singalong with Rabbi Joe Black.
5:45 pm Spaghetti in the Sukkah (Sinai)
Spaghetti in the Sukkah (Sinai)
Oct 6 @ 5:45 pm – 7:15 pm
Spaghetti Shabbat dinner in the Temple Sinai sukkah. With Shabbat services.
6:00 pm Sukkot Dinner (Cheyenne)
Sukkot Dinner (Cheyenne)
Oct 6 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Friday night dinner in the sukkah, with Kabbalat Shabbat services at Mt. Sinai in Cheyenne.
6:00 pm Sukkot Worship & Dinner (Emanuel)
Sukkot Worship & Dinner (Emanuel)
Oct 6 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Family oriented Sukkot worship, with dinner in the sukkah. Pre-oneg with donuts at 5:30pm.
6:00 pm Sushi in the Sukkah (Colo. Spgs.)
Sushi in the Sukkah (Colo. Spgs.)
Oct 6 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Join Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs for sushi in the sukkah followed by Friday night services.
6:00 pm Sushi in the Sukkah (Vail)
Sushi in the Sukkah (Vail)
Oct 6 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Join Chabad of Vail for sushi in the sukkah on Friday evening. With Shabbat services.
6:30 pm Friday Night Live! (JOI)
Friday Night Live! (JOI)
Oct 6 @ 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Friday night service and Shabbat dinner hosted by Aish/JOI. Geared toward young professionals. Held at a private home.
6:30 pm Sukkot Shabbat (BMH-BJ)
Sukkot Shabbat (BMH-BJ)
Oct 6 @ 6:30 pm
Shabbat dinner in the BMH-BJ sukkah, following Friday night services.
6:30 pm Sukkot Shabbat Dinner (HEA)
Sukkot Shabbat Dinner (HEA)
Oct 6 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Family Shabbat dinner in the sukkah following Friday night services.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN