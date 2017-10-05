Bessie Brown

Bessie Vivian Stein Brown, 102, passed away Sept. 21, 2017, at Shalom Park Nursing Home. Rabbi Steven Foster officiated at the Sept. 26 graveside service at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. A memorial reception followed at Temple Emanuel. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mrs. Brown was born Sept. 7, 1915, in San Antonio, Texas to Julius and Rebecca Stein.

She graduated from Pampa High School in Pampa, Texas, in 1932 and earned a BBA from the University of Texas-Austin in 1935 and an MBA in 1938.

Philip P. Brown, her beloved husband of 53 years, predeceased her on March 11, 1994.

A high school business education teacher and guidance counselor, Mrs. Brown taught from the age of 19 to 70 in Texas, Oklahoma and Denver. She retired in 1985.

Mrs. Brown belonged to NCJW and was president of the Tulsa chapter.

She was an active member of the Delta Kappa Gamma honor society of women educators, the American Assn. of University Women and ORT America.

Mrs. Brown belonged to Temple Emanuel and its sisterhood.

After her retirement, she sailed around the world on a Lykes Line freighter when she was 80 and attended a family reunion in Israel at age 91.

Mrs. Brown resided at Kavod Senior Life and Shalom Park Nursing Home for the last 10 years of her life. At the end she received supportive care from The Denver Hospice.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her daughter Safari C. (Ronald) Wasserman of Fairfax, Va., and son Dr. John M. (Ingelise) Brown of Easton, Pa.; grandchildren Micah Wasserman, Miriam Wasserman, Dr. Cari (Matthew Mauro) Brown and Dr. Linda (Benjamin Hodson) Kornfield; and great-granddaughter Violet Vivian Mauro.

Contributions may be made to ORT America, c/o Flo Dubowitz, 9291 E. Oxford Dr., Denver, CO 80237; or Temple Emanuel.

