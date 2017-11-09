Bernie Gellerman, a former Denverite, passed away Oct. 29, 2017, in Apollo Beach, Fla. Rabbi Bruce Dollin officiated at the Nov. 1 graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Shalom Funeral Service made the arrangements.

“Bernie was a true friend to everyone he met,” said his wife Ilene Bodaness Gellerman.

Mr. Gellman was born May 25, 1935, in Newark, New Jersey.

He married Ilene Bodaness, a Denver native, on Aug. 30, 1964.

His career in the liquor industry took the couple to Phoenix, Ariz., Denver, Omaha, Neb., and Pensacola, Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa, Fla., before he retired in Apollo Beach.

Mr. Gellerman is survived by his wife of 53 years Ilene Bodaness Gellerman; his sister Rochelle Segal of Winter Springs, Fla.; and nine nieces and nephews.

Contributions may be made to National Jewish Health, 1400 Jackson St., Denver, CO 80206; or Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33611.

