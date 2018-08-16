IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, August 16, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Benefit of the doubt

Benefit of the doubt

Shana GoldbergAug 16, 2018Columns, Opinion, Snapshot0

Like

Upon visiting Mount Rushmore in 1936, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt said: “I think that we can perhaps meditate a little on those Americans 10,000 years from now, when the weathering on the faces of Washington and Jefferson and Lincoln shall have proceeded to perhaps the depth of a tenth of an inch, and wonder what our descendants — and I think they will still be here — will think about us.

“Let us hope that at least they will give us the benefit of the doubt, that they will believe we have honestly striven every day and generation to preserve for our descendants a decent land to live in and a decent form of government to operate under.”

When I heard these lines recited, I could only shake my head. Forget 10,000 years. Forget even 1,000 years. It’s not even 100 years since FDR’s comments, and benefit of the doubt has gone the way of the wind. Today, it’s all about raking our past leaders over the coals. What have become important are not the leader’s immense contributions but their failures and personal defects.

I’ve seen it happen to two of my personal heroes, Thomas Jefferson and Laura Ingalls Wilder.

No, our past leaders were not perfect. Yet, I cannot think of a single leader today who could hold a candle to those carved into Mount Rushmore.

Indeed, FDR’s choice of words — “benefit of the doubt” — are evidence of his wisdom. He understood that as time goes on, people view the past differently. He also understood Pirkei Avot’s counsel to judge favorably.

Unfortunately, today’s forms of communication seem to foment the exact opposite: Judge now, ask later.

Shana Goldberg may be reached at shana@ijn.com

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Shana Goldberg

IJN Assistant Publisher | shana@ijn.com

Related articles

Shaul Davidov at The Jewish Home in Baku.

The other mountain Jews — of Azerbaijan

Cnaan Liphshiz, JTAAug 16, 2018

Hydrox celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2008. (Wikimedia Commons)

Oreo, Oreo on the wall: fairest of them all?

Ben Sales, JTAAug 16, 2018

Taylor Force

Father of Taylor Force speaks ahead of Denver visit

Hillel GoldbergAug 16, 2018

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Aug
16
Thu
1:00 pm Kavod on the Road: An Amazing Yi...
Kavod on the Road: An Amazing Yi...
Aug 16 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Kavod Senior Life visits BMH-BJ for a retelling of a Yiddish story by Rosalyn Kirkel.
6:00 pm ‘Funny You Don’t Look Like a Zio...
‘Funny You Don’t Look Like a Zio...
Aug 16 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Three-part class taught by Rabbi Scott Segal, exploring different versions and definitions of Zionism. At Aspen Jewish Congregation.
6:30 pm Grief Support Group (Emanuel)
Grief Support Group (Emanuel)
Aug 16 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Six-session grief support group for those suffering any form of loss. Facilitated by therapist Laurie Picus. At Temple Emanuel.
7:00 pm #MeToo & our Jewish Community (B...
#MeToo & our Jewish Community (B...
Aug 16 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Fred Greene and Holli Berman lead a discussion and text study responding to the #MeToo conversation. At Har HaShem.
7:00 pm Introduction to Jewish Meditatio...
Introduction to Jewish Meditatio...
Aug 16 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Introductory workshop on Jewish meditation, taught by Rabbi Avraham Arieh Trugman. At The Jewish Experience (JewPro).
7:00 pm Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Lost Tribes & Exotic Communities...
Aug 16 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Anthropologist Carlos Zarur discusses the origins of the Hatikvah in connection to the Spanish and Portuguese Jewish Communities of Western Europe. At HEA.
Aug
17
Fri
4:30 pm Shabbat in the Park (Vail)
Shabbat in the Park (Vail)
Aug 17 @ 4:30 pm – 5:45 pm
Family friendly outdoor Shabbat service hosted by Chabad of Vail at Nottingham Park.
5:00 pm Young Family Shabbat Picnic (Rodef)
Young Family Shabbat Picnic (Rodef)
Aug 17 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Rodef Shalom’s monthly summertime Friday evening program for young families, with potluck dinner and Shabbat singing. Upcoming dates/locations are: July 27, Garland Park Aug. 17, Crestmoor Park
5:30 pm Shabbat in the Park (B’nai Chaim)
Shabbat in the Park (B’nai Chaim)
Aug 17 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Annual utdoor Shabbat with B’nai Chaim at Clement Park in Littleton. With music, food (non-dairy potluck sides) and prayer.
5:30 pm Summer Shabbat Worship (Emanuel)
Summer Shabbat Worship (Emanuel)
Aug 17 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Summertime Friday night service and oneg at Temple Emanuel with special guests. Pre-oneg at 5:30pm; 6pm services; program, 7pm. Dates are: July 6: BBQ Shabbat dinner July 13: Nefesh Mountain in concert August 3: Campfire Kumsitz August[...]

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN