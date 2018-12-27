Belle Marcus

IJN
Friday, December 28, 2018
IJN StaffDec 27, 2018

Bayla (Belle) Freeman Marcus, past director of DU’s Rocky Mountain Jewish Historical Society, passed away Dec. 18, 2018, in Pompano Beach, Fla. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Star of David Memorial Gardens in North Lauderdale, Fla.

Mrs. Marcus was born Aug. 7, 1928, in Toronto, Canada to the late Ida and Israel Freeman. Daughter of self-taught and well-read immigrants, she always valued the importance of education.

Upon earning a bachelor’s in social work from the University of Toronto, she embarked on a work-study tour of Israel where she met the love of her life, Jack Marcus.

Impressed by this vivid, multi-lingual girl, Jack asked her to travel with him to Paris at the end of the trip.

They married the following year and began their new lives in Denver.

Mrs. Marcus was director of the Rocky Mountain Jewish Historical Society, 1977-82.

Upon retirement, the couple moved to Pompano Beach, Fla.

Mrs. Marcus loved her family, Jewish studies, sewing, cooking, baking, music, reading and lifelong learning.

“Belle’s favorite place was the cabana of their beach front condo, where she and Jack went each day,” the family says. “She was immensely grateful that the Atlantic Ocean was her backyard.

“Every day she took a ‘vacation’ from cooking and cleaning and spent time with Jack in their version of paradise.”

Mr. Marcus predeceased his wife.

In recent years, dementia dimmed Mrs. Marcus’ light and the family began saying the painful long goodbye as the disease erased her personality.

Mrs. Marcus is survived by her children Debra (Mark) Rowe of Austin, Texas and  Ron (Patti Maloney) Marcus of Oakland, Calif.; grandchildren Jessica (Zeb) Swaim, Joy Rowe and Zoe Rowe; great-grandson Rylan Swaim; brother Stan (Naomi) Freeman of Toronto and sister-in-law Beverly Marcus Sunshine of Denver.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Related articles

