Cancelling ‘Zionists’ an echo of Jewish boycotts

1933: ‘Do not patronize Jewish businesses’ 2024: ‘Do not invite Jewish artists’

Face the music: Then, fight back, like the Maccabees? Escape? Find allies? Apologize? Ingratiate?

Kauft nicht bei Juden — signs instructing citizens not to patronize Jewish-owned businesses began appearing in Germany soon after the Nazis took power in 1933.

In time, Jews were not permitted to compete in sports, were barred from practicing law, their businesses were requisitioned, Jewish professors were fired and Jewish doctors were barred from treating non-Jewish patients.

At the Documentation Center in Munich, there is a gray wall filled with fragments from the Nuremberg Laws and the regime’s subsequent expansion of them to touch on every aspect of civic and professional life. The goal, and the end result, was the total removal of Jews from public life.

Now, less than 100 years later, we are witnessing scarily similar actions.

In Australia, a “Jew list” comprised of 600 Jewish individuals in the creative arts was published last month.

In Canada, a female Jewish cyclist was disinvited from speaking at a Women’s Day event.

Closer to home, in Santa Fe, a sold-out Matisyahu concert was cancelled at the last minute.

The commonality? The targeted individuals are, for the most part but not always, Zionist Jews. Those who are targeting them are anti-Israel.

For decades, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanction (BDS) movement claimed it wasn’t anti-Jewish, that it was nothing like the Nazi boycott of Jewish businesses. So much for that myth.

Jews across the world — some who do not even call themselves Zionist — are being targeted today by BDS and its supporters.

The core issue facing Jewry today is simple: How to respond?

Do we fight back, like the Maccabees did during the story of Chanukah?

Do we escape and build a new life elsewhere, like so many of our ancestors did during the pogroms?

Do we find allies who support us and attempt to build coalitions hoping they will provide us protection?

Do we apologize for our Jewish identity, leaning on the mistaken notion that it is we who are responsible for anti-Semitism?

Do we ingratiate ourselves with those who speak against us, believing that self-repudiation offers security?

This last approach has been taken by oppressed Jews through the millennia, without long term success. If people are hated on the basis of their race, religion or nationality, the hater is not a rational actor. If people are held accountable for the actions of anyone with a shared identity, the person holding them accountable is not a rational actor.

Such an approach — call it appeasement, call it self-denigration — may buy a reprieve, but not a commutation. It is tempting to think that “If only . . . [fill in the blank] . . . , there wouldn’t be anti-Semitism.”

But Jews, like any minority, are not in control of who hates them.

The boycott, demonization and harassment of individual Jews is also a logical outgrowth of a society that has demanded purity from anyone who has accomplished something noteworthy. So the Canadian cyclist is a powerful example of female success, but since she served in the IDF, she’s out. An issue with one aspect of a person means an issue with the entire person.

The boycott, demonization and harassment of individual Jews is also a logical outgrowth of a society that holds individuals responsible for their government’s actions. Specifically, the Russian athletes who, due to Putin’s war, were barred from competing in sporting events such as Wimbledon. These athletes were not representing Russia in an Olympics-style tournament. Nonetheless, these individual Russian men and women were barred.

When everything is political, it becomes OK to shame individual’s connection to his or her homeland, disregarding all the non-political aspects of a country — culture, geography, language, to name a few — that an individual may be deeply connected to.

When everything is political, when we cease valuing people as individuals and see them only as part of a given group, we lose our humanity. As the 1930s showed us — Kauft nicht bei Juden — the consequences can be devastating.

It is time not to hide, but to speak up against the 2024 version.

Copyright © 2024 by the Intermountain Jewish News